New Perspective on Preservation: Event showcased the historic city's innovative conservation efforts using DJI Enterprise drones and 3D reconstruction solutions

SEGOVIA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, announced the winners from the company's first World Heritage 3D Conservation Initiative. The 12 winning fly-through videos of natural and cultural heritage sites created with DJI Reality were showcased at an award ceremony in the historic city of Segovia, Spain. Nearly 500 submissions from 32 countries were entered, including 21 sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The event also put a spotlight on how the Segovia Municipality uses DJI Enterprise solutions to preserve its UNESCO world heritage sites alongside urban planning operations.

Preserve the Legacy, Present it to the World

Heritage protection is a race against time, from weathering and extreme climates to geological hazards and human conflict. Today, UNESCO recognizes 1,248 World Heritage Sites in 170 different countries as cultural and natural sites of outstanding value to humanity. With this recognition, sites are carefully preserved and cared for, but thousands more potentially significant locations lack these resources. DJI's World Heritage 3D Conservation Initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage more conservationists globally to consider and adopt advanced drone technology.

Segovia: Preserving History, Planning for the Future

As one of the leading cities to adopt advanced drone technology, Segovia serves as a perfect testament to the idea that "to see is to protect." DJI hosted the award ceremony for its World Heritage 3D Conservation Initiative in Segovia to showcase how this historic city has used drones and digital reconstruction software to maintain its UNESCO World Heritage Sites and plan for future growth. Attendees explored digital constructions made with DJI Enterprise solutions alongside on-site tours of Segovia's Roman Aqueduct and Alcázar. This demonstration highlighted how the visual clarity gained from digital reconstructions can powerfully support a community's conservation efforts and decision-making.

DJI Enterprise's Integrated Solutions for Heritage Preservation

DJI Enterprise offers industry-leading integrated hardware and software solutions to create accessible, accurate, and actionable models for preserving cultural heritage sites and landscapes. With DJI's aerial LiDAR, close-range photogrammetry solutions, and cluster-based cloud reconstruction software, a single operator can create high-fidelity baselines of a site before and after damage occurs, supporting restoration design, long-term monitoring, and academic research and public education. The complete workflow follows four stages: mission planning, data acquisition, 3D reconstruction, and application. Mission planning starts with mapping the flight route on DJI Pilot 2. Data acquisition with a Matrice 4E or Matrice 400 can be completed at sites with visible light using the Zenmuse P1 photogrammetry solution or in occluded areas using the LiDAR-equipped Zenmuse L2 or L3. DJI Terra transforms the data into a reality mesh, orthophoto, or point cloud, which is further refined with DJI Modify. The final fly-through video is then produced with DJI Reality. Together, these aerial surveying solutions from DJI enable the digital preservation of cultural heritage sites with up to millimeter-level accuracy, transforming data points into highly practical digital assets for heritage conservation professionals.

Winning Fly-Through 3D Reconstruction Videos

Judged by an expert panel of professionals and academics, DJI awarded four Excellence Awards and eight People's Choice Awards for fly-through videos of cultural heritage sites and natural heritage landscapes.

Excellence in Cultural Heritage Award

Excellence in Natural Heritage Award

The full list of winning 3D fly-through videos is available here.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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