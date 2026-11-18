SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, participated in the opening business dialogue at the 2026 APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen. Under the theme "New Economic Landscape and Opportunities for Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region," he joined leaders from Baidu, Rio Tinto and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss innovation, regional cooperation and shared prosperity.

Dr. Zeng said there are more opportunities than challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting how technological and business model innovation can deliver practical solutions for a greener, more sustainable future.

He pointed to CATL's innovations in battery swapping and electric aviation to illustrate the point. While the industry has focused heavily on electric vehicles, CATL is also advancing EV infrastructure. Its battery swapping technology allows EVs to swap batteries in just 99 seconds, offering a new business model for EV energy replenishment with potential applications across the region.

CATL is also working to increase battery energy density to at least 350 Wh/kg to power electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Given the Asia-Pacific region's vast expanse, eVTOL technology could play an important role in future transportation by cutting a two-hour road journey to 15 minutes by air.

On long-term partnerships, Dr. Zeng stressed that sustainable cooperation begins with a shared purpose: "to benefit people and make them wealthier and healthier in a continuous, sustainable way." He noted that this common goal is essential to building lasting partnerships and achieving shared prosperity.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in China's Shenzhen from Nov. 18 to 19. The APEC CEO Summit is held on the sidelines of the meeting from Nov. 17 to 18. Robin Zeng has been appointed as one of China's representatives to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-robin-zeng-highlights-innovation-and-cooperation-at-2026-apec-ceo-summit-302943793.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.