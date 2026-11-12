Ellavox Is Now Ellaworx AI - Reflecting Growth from Voice AI Specialists to Enterprise AI Workforce Provider

Extensive capabilities in AI analytics, automation, optimization, and autonomous agents drive rapid growth.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavox today announced its rebranding to Ellaworx AI, reflecting the company's transformation from experts in conversational AI voice agents to comprehensive enterprise AI solutions for AI agentic commerce.

Originally founded to develop AI voice agents, Ellavox derived its name from vox, the Latin word for voice.

As customer needs evolved, the company expanded far beyond conversations. Making those agents useful in daily operations required connecting them to business systems, operational data, and the workflows that turn conversations into completed work. Working closely with clients, the company developed capabilities to address those requirements, namely automation, analytics, optimization, and agent orchestration.

The Ellaworx AI name is symbolic of that progress: a mature platform built around real client needs, proven through enterprise deployments, and focused on AI that just works.

"Our original name reflected our first breakthrough: providing exceptional AI voice agents that people could easily communicate with," said Sean Alsup, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellaworx AI. "Our new name reflects a much bigger mission: delivering AI that works across enterprises, securely and at scale."

Core AI CompetenciesEllaworx AI now delivers integrated solutions across five (5) complementary disciplines:

Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to move beyond isolated AI applications toward managed AI workforces that work with other enterprises to deliver measurable business results.

Open By Design. Governed By Default. Built To Compound IntelligenceSupporting the expansion is the Ellaworx platform, their integrated infrastructure for building, deploying, governing, and managing AI workers at scale. It combines an open architecture, autonomous agents, operational intelligence, and comprehensive governance. It includes the Elladex agent directory and AGX network to enable secure collaboration among AI agents across organizations.

Ellaworx helps enterprises innovate while maintaining control over their data, intelligence and intellectual property. The Ellaworx platform supports 1,100 client locations, serving 14,300 employees and powering experiences for more than 2.7 million client customers.

A New Name for a Bigger MissionEllaworx was founded by the former leaders of Connectria, a $100 million enterprise managed-service provider with more than 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide acquired in 2024. Ellaworx leverages decades of enterprise operating experience with advanced AI innovations to deliver ground-breaking results for clients worldwide.

About Ellaworx AIEllaworx AI www.ellaworx.ai helps enterprises build, deploy, and manage fully governed AI workforces.

Media ContactRich Waidmannrwaidmann@ellavox.ai

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