EMH metering and Corinex validate Broadband Powerline Communication for the digitalization of electrical distribution grids

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CASA Smart Meter Gateway (SMGW) has been successfully verified for use with the Broadband Powerline (BPL) technology developed by Corinex Communications Inc. ("Corinex"). Corinex, a provider of BPL-based grid solutions, validated the integration through testing conducted at its laboratory in Bratislava.

As part of the verification process, a CASA SMGW was connected to GWA software via Corinex's 1T BPL modem. The results confirmed full compatibility between CASA and the modem, with data transmission successfully established. Through these tests, the two companies validated the proof of concept for connecting the CASA SMGW to the Corinex 1T Modem.

Peter Sobotka, Chief Executive Officer of Corinex, commented:

"Broadband Powerline technology provides an effective foundation for the modernization and digitalization of electrical distribution grids. The successful demonstration of interoperability between our modem and CASA represents a significant milestone in this process."

Peter Heuell, Chief Executive Officer of EMH metering, added:

"Our customers can now implement BPL connectivity using our gateway. This marks an important step toward improved communication during Smart Meter Gateway deployments, particularly in areas where cellular connectivity reaches its limits."

About EMH Metering GmbH

EMH metering GmbH & Co. KG is one of the world's leading suppliers of digital systems for the collection, transmission, storage and distribution of energy measurement data. With intelligent and integrated measuring systems, EMH metering enables energy companies to digitise their energy systems and develop new business models. The product range comprises precision meters in the extra-high voltage and transmission networks, special meters for medium and low voltage distribution networks, electronic domestic supply meters, DIN rail meters for industrial applications as well as the corresponding communication systems and gateways. For the upcoming smart meter rollout in Germany, EMH metering is offering the necessary products and components that comply with legal requirements. EMH metering was founded in 1991 and has its headquarters in Gallin, near Hamburg. 300 employees work at a total of two locations.

About Corinex

Corinex is a leading provider of digital grid reinforcement for low-voltage and medium-voltage electricity distribution networks. Its platform combines broadband over powerline (BPL) technology with real-time grid sensing and edge control, helping utilities improve visibility, manage congestion, prevent overloads, and expand usable hosting capacity using existing grid infrastructure. As an industry-validated provider of BPL-based grid solutions and a key contributor to BPL standardization, Corinex helps advance interoperable technologies for smart metering, grid optimization, and intelligent distribution infrastructure.

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