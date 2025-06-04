circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 00:02
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

ERA Congress: Long-term data show sustained efficacy and safety of zigakibart in patients with IgA nephropathy

05 giugno 2025 | 00.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New 100-week data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of zigakibart, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, reinforce its potential as a disease-modifying treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Findings presented today at the 62nd ERA Congress demonstrate sustained proteinuria remission, stable kidney function, and a reassuring safety profile.

IgAN is the most common form of glomerular disease worldwide and a frequent cause of chronic kidney disease. Its pathogenesis is marked by inflammation and progressive kidney damage, which can lead to kidney failure. Many patients are unaware they have the condition until significant kidney damage has occurred, and 50% of IgAN patients will ultimately develop kidney failure.

By targeting the APRIL pathway and reducing production of pathogenic galactose-debecause ofgA1), zigakibart addresses a key driver of disease progression. "Zigakibart is designed to intercept the initiating factor in IgAN pathogenesis, offering a new approach that may halt or significantly delay progression", explained lead investigator Professor Jonathan Barratt.

The ADU-CL-19 trial included 40 adults with biopsy-confirmed IgAN and persistent proteinuria despite stable supportive therapy. Patients received zigakibart every two weeks via intravenous infusion or subcutaneous injection, in addition to maximally tolerated renin–angiotensin system inhibitors (RASi) unless RASi-intolerant – demonstrating efficacy beyond standard care.

At Week 100, proteinuria was reduced by 60% from baseline. Over half of patients (55%) reached <500 mg/24 h, and 31% achieved <300 mg/24 h, indicating deeper remission. Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) remained stable across subgroups. "The consistency of eGFR stabilisation over 100 weeks, even across proteinuria response groups, is particularly encouraging," said Prof. Barratt.

Treatment also led to sustained reductions in serum immunoglobulins, including a 74% drop in IgA and pathogenic Gd-IgA1, consistent with APRIL pathway inhibition.

Zigakibart was well tolerated throughout. Most adverse events were mild or moderate, with no treatment-related serious infections or discontinuations. Infections were the most common AEs; the study coincided with a high prevalence of COVID-19.

This is the longest duration of eGFR stabilisation reported for an anti-APRIL agent in IgAN. "These long-term results build confidence in zigakibart as a potential cornerstone therapy for IgAN," said Prof. Barratt. "We're excited to see how the upcoming Phase 3 trials will further define its role."

The global Phase 3 BEYOND study is now evaluating zigakibart in a broader population, with primary proteinuria endpoints at 40 weeks and long-term kidney function through 104 weeks.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/era-congress-long-term-data-show-sustained-efficacy-and-safety-of-zigakibart-in-patients-with-iga-nephropathy-302470916.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00741 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dl Sicurezza, Meloni: "Tuteliamo i cittadini"
Palloncini e applausi per Martina Carbonaro, i funerali della 14enne uccisa dall'ex - Video
News to go
Formaggi made in Italy, la top ten dell'economia tricolore
News to go
Dazi Usa su alluminio e acciaio in vigore da oggi
News to go
Gaza: 12 morti in raid israeliano vicino Khan Younis, anche donne e bambini
Bonus assunzioni donne, i requisiti
Primo caldo, anche i cinghiali in spiaggia a Castel Gandolfo - Video
News to go
Gli scioperi di oggi 3 giugno
News to go
Piemonte, bando per voucher scuola: domande fino al 27 giugno
News to go
Alimenti, Coldiretti: cibo straniero 8 volte più pericoloso
News to go
Sole e caldo, anticipo d'estate
2 giugno, lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolori nei cieli di Roma - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza