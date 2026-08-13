Flor de Caña 18 Year Rum wins Double Gold Medal at the International Spirits Challenge 2026

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted premium rum from Nicaragua, has been awarded a Double Gold Medal for its Flor de Caña 18 Year Rum at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2026, one of the world's most respected blind-tasting competitions. Judged by an international panel of industry experts, the ISC recognizes the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship, with Double Gold representing one of its top distinctions.

This latest accolade further reinforces Flor de Caña's unwavering commitment to excellence and its legacy of crafting exceptional rums for more than 135 years. Founded in 1890, the family-owned brand has perfected its craft across five generations, creating naturally aged rums renowned for their outstanding quality and smooth finish.

Beyond its award-winning portfolio, Flor de Caña continues to set the benchmark for sustainability in the spirits industry. Every drop is distilled using 100% renewable energy, naturally aged in American white oak barrels without sugar, artificial ingredients or additives of any kind, and Carbon Neutral certified, reflecting the brand's commitment to protecting the environment while delivering exceptional quality.

The Double Gold Medal for Flor de Caña 18 Year joins a long list of international recognitions earned by the brand over the years, further cementing its position among the world's finest premium rums and reaffirming its dedication to crafting extraordinary spirits with excellence, integrity, and sustainability at their core.

About Flor de CañaFlor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

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