FutureDial and K.K. MTN Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Smart Device Refurbishment Innovation in Japan

Expanded Collaboration Includes Planning for a Joint Solution Center Highlighting FutureDial Automation Capabilities and Investment in FutureDial

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TOKYO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, a global leader in certified data erasure and device lifecycle software and automation solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with K.K. MTN, one of Japan's leading secure IT asset and mobile device refurbishment providers.

The expanded partnership builds on K.K. MTN's strong growth in Japan's refurbishment and secure IT asset lifecycle market. MTN has experienced approximately 20 percent year-over-year growth in its refurbishment business, reflecting rising demand for secure secondary-market services across carriers, enterprises, and ecosystem participants.

As part of the next phase of collaboration, FutureDial and K.K. MTN expect to launch a joint solution center in Japan in 2026. The new Solution Center will introduce FutureDial's software and automation technologies into K.K. MTN's refurbishment workflows and serve as hubs for innovation, collaboration, and learning, helping customers identify new automation opportunities and optimize their operations for greater speed, accuracy, and profitability. MTN has already become a significant user of FutureDial's secure erase products as well as SMART Receive Watch solution.

Organizations interested in learning more about FutureDial's software and automation solutions and the upcoming Japan solution center can visit www.futuredial.com/contact/ or connect with the FutureDial team to explore collaboration opportunities

Regarding the collaboration, Frank Harbist, CEO of FutureDial, said, "The upcoming launch of our joint solution center and MTN's introduction of new automation capabilities represent the next step in modernizing refurbishment workflows in Japan through software-driven innovation. MTN is the ideal partner for FutureDial to take advantage of the opportunity that the Japanese market presents."

FutureDial's software and automation platforms have processed more than 435 million devices globally, validating the scalability and maturity of its SMART ecosystem across carriers, enterprises, and secondary market participants worldwide.

To support this next phase of growth and technology innovation that FutureDial is driving, K.K. MTN will act as lead investor in FutureDial's Series D Preferred Stock investment round. This commitment reflects K.K. MTN's confidence in FutureDial's long-term software and automation roadmap, as well as its strategic importance to the Japanese market.

"Leading this investment round aligns with our long-term vision to enhance secure refurbishment capabilities in Japan," said Masaaki Suzuki, President and CEO of K.K. MTN. "A joint Solution Center and our upcoming deployment of FutureDial automation technology mark an important step in strengthening our collaboration and expanding innovation."

"K.K. MTN's decision to lead our Series D investment underscores the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to advancing secure lifecycle solutions," added Harbist. "Together, we are building the infrastructure to support the next phase of refurbishment innovation in Japan."

About FutureDial

FutureDial is a global leader in mobile device lifecycle management software and automation solutions, providing certified data erasure, testing, grading, and processing technologies to carriers, OEMs, enterprise customers, and refurbishment providers worldwide. Its SMART platform enables secure, scalable, and software-driven device processing across smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other connected devices. To date, FutureDial technologies have processed more than 435 million devices globally.

For more information, visit www.futuredial.com.

About K.K. MTN

K.K. MTN is a leading Japanese provider of secure IT asset disposition, refurbishment, and resale services. The company specializes in certified data erasure, recycling, and lifecycle management of smartphones, network equipment, and other IT assets, serving carriers, enterprises, and secondary market participants across Japan.

For more information, visit www.m-trade.jp.

Media ContactBrad TreeseVP, Marketing & Business Development415-623-8000pr@futuredial.com

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