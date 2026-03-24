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GIGABYTE AORUS Partners with VALORANT Esports EMEA

24 marzo 2026 | 16.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today announced a partnership between its premium gaming brand AORUS and VALORANT Esports EMEA. The collaboration will support both VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA and Game Changers EMEA throughout the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

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As part of the partnership, AORUS will provide its flagship systems, including the AORUS PRIME 5 gaming desktop and AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptop, to power the operational backbone of esports production at the highest level of competition.

Designed for sustained performance across extended match days, all systems are built to ensure stable and consistent operation under demanding workloads. The AORUS MASTER 16 features an advanced WINDFORCE Infinity EX cooling design, supporting high thermal loads in a compact form factor, while the AORUS PRIME 5 desktop delivers comprehensive system cooling for long-term stability.

Building on AORUS' gaming and design philosophy, both AORUS PRIME 5 and AORUS MASTER 16 deliver stable performance with low noise during operation. Powered by AORUS' gaming products, the VALORANT Esports EMEA team will ensure reliable, smooth production and broadcasting during tournaments.

Other than gaming PC systems and laptops, AORUS offers PC components and gaming monitors for hardware enthusiasts and gamers. AORUS is committed to delivering innovative, reliable products and enhancing the gaming experience for all players.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938744/GIGABYTE_AORUS_Partners_VALORANT_Esports_EMEA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-partners-with-valorant-esports-emea-302719712.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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