Haier Partners with AO 1 Point Slam to Bring Grassroots Tennis to the Grand Slam Stage

Partnership creates a new pathway for community players to experience the Australian Open

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No.1 major appliances brand, today announced its partnership with AO 1 Point Slam, an innovative tennis initiative launched by the Australian Open that provides grassroots players with the opportunity to experience the excitement of Grand Slam competition.

The partnership connects local tennis communities with the world's premier tennis stage, giving players of all ages and skill levels the chance to compete in local qualifying events and earn the opportunity to compete on Rod Laver Arena during Australian Open Opening Week.

To encourage broader community participation, Tennis Australia and Haier are calling on tennis clubs, associations, schools, and coaches across the country to host qualifying events. Each main-draw player at AO Opening Week will represent a local community, with the club associated with the eventual champion receiving a tennis development grant to support grassroots growth.

"Our long-standing partnership with the Australian Open has allowed Haier to connect with tennis fans and communities around the world. By expanding our collaboration to include AO 1 Point Slam, we are creating new opportunities to engage with a broader community of players and fans, bringing the excitement of the Australian Open closer to tennis communities worldwide," said Wang Meiyan, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Haier to the AO 1 Point Slam," Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said. "Haier's dedication to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with the values of our sport. This collaboration will not only elevate one of the newest tennis events but also supports grassroots tennis communities around the country."

Building on more than two decades of sports marketing experience since its first collaboration with the Melbourne Tigers in 2004, Haier has expanded its presence across world-class sporting properties, partnering with leading football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC, as well as major global events including the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.

Through these partnerships, Haier engages with diverse audiences around the world while gaining deeper insights into local cultures and consumer lifestyles. These experiences continue to inform Haier's approach to developing products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of households across different markets.

With a global R&D network and localized innovation capabilities, Haier develops smart home solutions designed around different household environments and lifestyles. From energy-efficient washing machines tailored to European households to large-capacity appliances developed for North American consumers, Haier continues to adapt its innovations to meet diverse consumer needs.

Recognized as the world's No.1 major appliances brand by retail volume for 17 consecutive years and as a leading global smart home enterprise, Haier strengthens its market leadership through innovation, consumer-focused solutions and local engagement. By bringing together sports, communities and technology, the company seeks to create lasting value for consumers worldwide.

For more information on community event hosting, registration, and participation details, visit tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of solutions for better living and digital transformation, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities". The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 173 manufacturing centers worldwide, generating global revenue of USD 59.8 billion in 2025. Haier is the world's only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked among the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 8 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has ranked No.1 in brand share of global major home appliance sales by Euromonitor International for 17 consecutive years.

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