Heaven Gifts Releases Latest Sustainability Report

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven Gifts, a global vaping industry leader, releases its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress across five focuses during the past year — Sustainable Business and Ethical Governance, Product Safety and User Satisfaction, Climate Action, Employee Wellbeing, and Community Engagement.

In the Report, Heaven Gifts announces a sustainability milestone that in its first-ever assessment by EcoVadis in December 2024, the company was scored 70 — outperforming 90% of all evaluated companies worldwide. Heaven Gifts owns and operates two of the world's leading vape brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY, and EcoVadis is a globally recognized sustainability ratings platform.

Committed to compliance and self-regulation

Heaven Gifts prioritizes integrity in its global expansion and advocates for the industry's self-regulation. In October 2024, the company's UK Advisory Board was established, bringing together experts from various sectors to provide strategic guidance for its compliant and sustainable development.

Heaven Gifts was also the industry's first to sign the IBVTA (Independent British Vape Trade Association) Code of Conduct, reinforcing its dedication to accurate flavor descriptors and minimizing its appeal to unintended user groups.

With responsible marketing and sales principles at the core, the company introduced a retail licensing system, which is now considered for legislation in the UK. It has also called for packaging and flavor standardization to stay ahead of the changing regulatory landscape.

The brands' recycling programme "GreenAwareness" for discarded vapes has seen an outcome. As of December 2024, it had collected nearly 240,000 used vapes in the UK alone, weighing 7 tons.

Consistently upholding product safety

In 2024, Heaven Gifts invested RMB 40 million in its Innovation Lab, which now covers 3,000 square meters, and is equipped with over 350 sets of facilities, and staffed by some 100 experts.

The lab is capable of conducting tests in line with global safety standards, including HPHCs (Harmful and Potentially Harmful Constituents), RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive), and REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals).

The company and its flagship brands, ELFBAR and LOST MARY, have remained at the forefront of the industry by continuously adopting safer e-liquid ingredients and exploring more reliable materials to enhance product quality. Their R&D efforts span the entire product lifecycle and are supported by a systematic safety evaluation procedure.

This procedure now covers 281 tests, including 142 on e-liquids, 22 on aerosols, 86 on device materials, and 31 on product reliability parameters.

In product design, the company has taken a circular economy-oriented approach. ELFBAR 600V2 features an upgraded modular design that further simplifies automatic disassembly for easier recycling, while LOST MARY has reduced plastic usage by an average of 10 grams per mid-sized carton.

Full product lifecycle carbon footprint verified

Heaven Gifts' pursuit to become a better corporate citizen started in 2024 from its White Paper on Climate Action, outlining a clear roadmap guided by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the White Paper, the company is committed to achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2035 (Scopes 1 & 2) and net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 (Scopes 1, 2 & 3).

In line with ISO 14067, Heaven Gifts applied Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to quantify the full carbon footprint of five core products, helping identify carbon reduction opportunities in each phase — from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to transportation, consumption, and disposal — and providing solid data support for low-carbon designs.

Notably, ELFBAR ELFA became the industry's first prefilled pod kit certified by ISO 14067. Heaven Gifts also spearheads the industry with a new functional unit — "puff count across full lifecycle" — to standardize emissions benchmarking.

Attracting global talents and taking more social responsibility

Under its "Tomorrow's Miracles" Guardian Program, Heaven Gifts has blended social influence into business operations. The company has carried out a range of initiatives, including environmental protection, community development, and all-staff volunteer activities.

From 2022 to 2024, the company invested nearly 8 million RMB in public welfare, of which 5.96 million in improving community infrastructure and 2 million in ecological protection and restoration.

The company's approximately 1,000 employees have contributed 772.5 hours to volunteering in environmental protection, community welfare, and support for underprivileged demographic groups.

About Heaven Gifts

Heaven Gifts, originated in 2007, was among the world's first brand owners and manufacturers of vaping products with atomizing solutions at its core.

Between 2018 and 2021, the company leveraged its trading expertise to strategically transition from a trading platform to a brand owner, introducing leading global vape brands such as ELFBAR and LOST MARY.

To date, Heaven Gifts and its harm reduction products are present in some 100 markets worldwide, serving over 50 million adult users in their smoking cessation journeys. Its flagship brands, ELFBAR and LOST MARY, hold leading market shares in major global regions.

