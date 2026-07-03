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Hisense Brings Smarter, Easier Cooling to European Homes, Driving Strong Market Growth

03 luglio 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

QINGDAO, China, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to expand its air conditioning portfolio with a focus on performance, energy efficiency and everyday usability. As European consumers increasingly seek cooling solutions that are easier to install, more efficient to operate and better suited to diverse living environments, Hisense is delivering practical innovations designed to make comfortable living more accessible.

This evolving consumer demand is increasingly reflected in market performance. In the first half of 2026, Hisense air conditioning sales revenue in Western Europe grew by nearly 20% year on year, while the French market recorded growth of over 100%. More than simply reflecting seasonal demand, this momentum highlights growing consumer recognition of cooling solutions that combine installation flexibility, intelligent performance and long-term energy efficiency.

For many European households, particularly those living in apartments, rental properties or older buildings—installation complexity remains one of the biggest barriers to adopting air conditioning. Designed with these realities in mind, the Hisense Uni series delivers a practical solution through its modular structure and Easy Installation Pro architecture, enabling an installer to complete installation with minimal effort while reducing reliance on professional labor. Everyday maintenance is equally convenient thanks to a top-mounted removable filter that can be cleaned within seconds without specialized tools, reducing maintenance time by up to 60% while ensuring superior airtight sealing. Complementing its ease of use, the Uni series delivers an A+++ energy efficiency rating for cooling, helping consumers enjoy lasting comfort while keeping energy consumption under control.

For consumers seeking a more premium home comfort experience, the Hisense Air Master AC combines intelligent climate technology with exceptional efficiency and refined design. Equipped with the advanced Smart Eye Pro thermal infrared sensor, it automatically detects occupants and intelligently directs airflow to either follow or avoid people, helping eliminate the discomfort of direct cold drafts during extended operation. Delivering A+++ energy efficiency for both cooling and heating, together with whisper-quiet 18dB operation, Air Master provides lasting comfort while reducing energy costs. It received the Red Dot Award for its innovative appearance and functionality, and features a matte sliding panel design with good sealing performance that integrates seamlessly into modern living spaces, reflecting Hisense's commitment to combining technology with contemporary lifestyles.

As consumers continue to place greater importance on comfort, convenience and sustainability in their homes, Hisense remains committed to developing climate solutions that respond to real-life needs rather than simply seasonal demand. Through continuous innovation in energy-efficient technologies and user-centric design, the company is helping households create healthier, smarter and more comfortable living environments, bringing its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life" to homes around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-brings-smarter-easier-cooling-to-european-homes-driving-strong-market-growth-302817436.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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