HL Klemove and Lenovo Forge Partnership to Lead the Autonomous Driving Market

Joint development of high-performance AI computing (HPC) solutions to pursue global OEM opportunities and expand mass-production programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Klemove, HL Group's autonomous driving solutions specialist, has entered into a strategic partnership with global IT company Lenovo to spearhead the autonomous driving market. On September 8, key executives from both companies attended the partnership signing ceremony at Lenovo's R&D Center in Shanghai, China, including HL Klemove President Yun Haeng Lee, CTO Dae Gun Hong, and CMO Sung Kug Kim, as well as Lenovo Vice President Peter Xu and COO Nix Luo.

The partnership will be carried out in phases. The first phase will focus on jointly developing HPC solutions for vehicles, followed by a second phase to secure orders and a third phase for mass production. HL Klemove will lead global OEM business development and mass-production activities, leveraging its established customer network, local market expertise, and global manufacturing capabilities. Building on ADAS business experience dating back to 2012, the company has accumulated extensive mass-production expertise in sensing and control components for Level 2 and Level 2+ ADAS systems. These products are manufactured across its global production footprint in South Korea, China, India, and North America. Combined with its system integration capabilities and more than 2,700 patents, HL Klemove aims to further strengthen its position in the global automotive computing and ADAS market through its collaboration with Lenovo.

"By combining HL Klemove's technological expertise, sales capabilities, and production capacity with Lenovo's advanced autonomous driving controller design capabilities, we will sharpen our competitive edge in the global market," said Yun Haeng Lee, President of HL Klemove. "Through this partnership, we will accelerate the development of differentiated automotive computing solutions that meet the evolving needs of global OEM customers."

Meanwhile, Peter Xu, Vice President and head of Lenovo's automotive computing business, stated, "Lenovo is expanding its AI computing business into automotive computing, with a focus on Level 4 autonomous driving and ADAS. By leveraging HL Klemove's manufacturing capabilities and global supply network, we will accelerate our entry into newC markets."

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