Hollyland Launches Pyro 7 Ultra, an All-in-One Wireless Monitoring System for Professional Film Production

Bright QD Display with Broadcast-grade Color, plus Ultra-low Latency Wireless Transmission with up to 1,000m Range

Media Highlights

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a leading provider of wireless products for professional film and video production, and content creation, today announced the Pyro 7 Ultra, a professional all-in-one 7-inch wireless monitor that integrates robust wireless connectivity and professional-grade monitoring into a single, highly portable device. Built for cinematographers, directors, camera operators, DITs, and focus pullers, the Pyro 7 Ultra delivers broadcast-grade color accuracy alongside robust, long-range, and low-latency wireless video transmission. It simplifies camera-top monitoring, wireless focus pulling, and mobile director monitoring, reducing setup complexity and enabling a more efficient production workflow.

Jay Sun, Product Manager at Hollyland stated, "For professional productions, an accurate monitor is essential because every department needs a reliable visual reference on set. Even minor color differences can affect decisions and create problems later in post-production. With Pyro 7 Ultra's QD-LCD technology, crews can trust what they see during production with professional-grade color accuracy".

Pre-Calibrated Display with Broadcast-Grade Color Accuracy

At the heart of the Pyro 7 Ultra is a premium QD-LCD display that delivers broadcast-grade color quality and consistency required for professional productions.

Each monitor is Calman® pre-calibrated to achieve a ΔE <1.5, ensuring highly accurate color reproduction directly out of the box. The display offers 99% Rec.709 and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Gamma 2.4, and up to 1,500 nits of brightness, providing dependable monitoring even in bright environments.

For long-term consistency, users can quickly recalibrate the display using the Hollyland Color Calibrator holistic solution that doesn't require a PC or third-party calibration hardware.

HDMI and SDI interfaces support loop-through and cross-output. Camera control is supported on select camera models from Sony, Canon, Nikon, and ARRI, with responsive control of functions including shutter, aperture, ISO, white balance, and more.

Robust Wireless Performance with TWiFi

Powered by Hollyland's proprietary Twin-WiFi (TWiFi) technology, the Pyro 7 Ultra simultaneously utilizes two wireless bands to create a resilient dual-path connection. Automatic frequency hopping minimizes interference in congested RF environments, maintaining a stable connection.

The system enables wireless video transmission at ranges of up to 1 km (3,300 feet), with latency as low as 20 ms in Focus Mode. It also supports 4K60 video transmission via one transmitter to an unlimited number of receivers, making it ideal for productions requiring multiple monitoring positions.

Professional Monitoring with HollyOS

The Pyro 7 Ultra introduces HollyOS, Hollyland's next-generation operating system designed for fast-paced production environments. The intuitive interface offers direct display controls, customizable monitoring layouts, and an extensive range of professional image analysis tools.

A Unified Ecosystem for Multi-Camera Productions

Unlike standalone wireless monitoring solutions, the Pyro 7 Ultra is designed as part of Hollyland's broader Pyro ecosystem. It pairs with compatible Pyro transmitters, receivers, and monitors, allowing production teams to expand or reconfigure wireless monitoring workflows without interoperability concerns or production delays. The result is a reliable, flexible, and scalable system that adapts easily to productions of any size.

Pricing and Availability

The Hollyland Pyro 7 Ultra is available now through authorized Hollyland distributors, Amazon, and the Hollyland online store for $1,399 USD.

For more information, visit: https://www.hollyland.com/product/pyro-7-ultra

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has served millions of users worldwide across filmmaking, broadcasting, video production, live events, theaters, houses of worship, exhibitions, and content creation. The company operates a global sales network spanning approximately 160 countries and regions, supported by regional teams and offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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