NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK announces Black Friday offers on its AINOTE AI notebooks, combining paper-like handwriting, voice recording and AI-powered organization. The lineup includes AINOTE 2, recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's thinnest E-Ink tablet, helping users capture ideas and conversations, then turn them into clear next steps.

Black Friday Offers

From 19th to 30th, shoppers can save on the following at iFLYTEK Official Store:

Shoppers can also enjoy these extra perks:

Familiar Handwriting, More Useful Meeting Notes

AINOTE 2 brings handwritten notes and recorded conversations together. Users can write down their own ideas and priorities while recording the discussion, then convert handwriting and speech into editable text. AI-generated summaries bring key points, decisions and next steps together, while calendar tools help users follow through.

Its textured E-Ink display, 20 ms writing latency and pressure-sensitive stylus provide a familiar paper-like feel. Handwritten notes remain linked to the audio timeline, making it easier to revisit the context behind a note rather than rely on a summary alone.

Designed for professionals who prefer handwriting but regularly manage meetings, interviews or client conversations, AINOTE connects the freedom of pen and paper with tools for reviewing, organizing and acting on information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iflytek-takes-up-to-25-off-ainote-ai-notebooks-for-black-friday-302936257.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.