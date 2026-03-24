iGarden Lauches the L AWD Series: The World's First 8-Hour-Endurance 4WD Robotic Mower

MUNICH, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden today announced the European B2B release of the Lawn Mower L AWD Series, the world's first 8-hour-endurance 4WD robotic lawn mower, a new benchmark for performance in complex outdoor environments.

True All-Day Performance

At the core of the system is a high-capacity 21Ah battery combined with an intelligent power management system, which dynamically adapts motor output based on terrain resistance. This efficiency enables up to 8 hours of continuous mowing, covering areas of up to 2,200㎡ on a single charge. In typical residential scenarios (1,500–1,800㎡), the mower can complete the entire task in one uninterrupted session—eliminating the inefficiencies of mid-cycle charging.

Designed for Channel Success

"European distributors have consistently asked for a robotic mower that can handle steep, complex terrains without the burden of complicated installations," said the iGarden product team. "We designed the L AWD Series to shift the focus from managing the equipment to simply enjoying the outdoor space. By reducing setup time and eliminating subscription barriers, we are offering our retail partners a solution that protects their margins while delivering an effortless, premium experience to the end-user."

Built for Terrain where Others Fail

Robotic mower adoption across Europe has long been limited by uneven lawns, steep slopes, and narrow garden layouts. Traditional two-wheel models often struggle on these landscapes, frequently stalling, damaging the turf, and frustrating end-users. The L AWD Series is engineered to completely remove these points of friction. By integrating a robust 4WD chassis with an advanced zero-turn steering architecture, the mower reliably navigates steep slopes up to 70%. Its dual steering transmission modules allow the front wheels to pivot with a near-zero turning radius in narrow spaces. This agility actively prevents front-wheel turf scrubbing, ensuring the mower maneuvers flawlessly without dragging its wheels or tearing the grass—even in the tightest corners.

Wire-Free Deployment, Zero Subscription

Beyond sheer endurance and mobility, the system transforms the deployment experience for both dealers and homeowners. The mower's advanced navigation merges 360° LiDAR with a 1080p HD AI camera to deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy. This ensures highly reliable mapping and routing even under dense tree canopies or building shadows. Most importantly for retail partners, this wire-free system requires zero cloud RTK subscription fees and no satellite waiting times. It offers a true out-of-the-box setup that drastically reduces installation time and minimizes the need for ongoing technical support.

Availability

Backed by a comprehensive 3-year warranty and IPX6 water resistance, the L AWD Series is rolling out to B2B channels across Germany, France, and other key European markets this March. Pricing will vary by market.

For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact:

iGarden GlobalEmail: sales@igarden.ai

Inverquark GmbHMoos 75, 5431 Kuchl, AustriaEmail: robotics@inverquark.de

About iGardenAs the innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco-smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self-manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI-enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI-driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

Media ContactMengru LiiGarden PR RepresentativeMengruli@fairlandgroup.com

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