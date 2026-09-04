INMO GO3 Named IFA Innovation Award Honoree for Advancing Everyday AI Eyewear

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INMO today announced that INMO GO3, its latest binocular-display AI glasses, has been named an IFA Innovation Award Honoree in the Best in IFA Next & Emerging Technologies category at IFA 2026. The recognition reflects INMO's ongoing work to bring practical AI capabilities into lightweight eyewear built for daily use.

The IFA Innovation Awards recognize outstanding products and technologies across the global consumer technology industry.

Bringing Practical AI Into Everyday View

Weighing just 58 grams, INMO GO3 combines binocular green Micro-LED displays with diffractive optical waveguides in a lightweight frame. The dual-eye display delivers 640 × 480 resolution, up to 1,500 nits of brightness and a 30-degree field of view, keeping translations, directions and teleprompter text legible even outdoors in bright light.

Communication is one of GO3's core use cases. The glasses support real-time translation from 77 source languages into 98 target languages, with live subtitles shown directly in the wearer's field of view. GO3 also handles photo translation and offline translation across nine languages, while the INMO Speaker enables two-way translated conversations.

For work, GO3 integrates an AI teleprompter, meeting transcription, AI-generated summaries, action items and voice notes, with support for ChatGPT and Gemini.

GO3 also integrates HERE Maps for hands-free walking and cycling navigation, bringing turn-by-turn directions into view without the need to keep checking a phone.

Meet INMO at IFA 2026

INMO is showcasing GO3 at IFA 2026 in Berlin from September 4 to 8, where visitors and media can try its translation, teleprompter, productivity and navigation features firsthand.

Alongside GO3, visitors can explore the INMO Future Lab, a dedicated area showcasing the company's latest concepts in AI eyewear. The Future Lab features two new concept products, INMO Moment and MAGIC AI Glasses, offering an early look at how INMO is exploring new directions in AI, wearable technology and eyewear design.

Visitors can meet the INMO team and explore its latest AI eyewear innovations at:

Booth: H25-159

Location: IFA Next Innovation Hub, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

About INMO

INMO is a technology company focused on the research and development of AI and AR smart glasses, combining AI, AR display technologies and lightweight wireless design to make intelligent eyewear more practical for everyday use.

For more information, please visit inmoxr.com.

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