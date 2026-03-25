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Intersand achieves B Corp™ certification, confirming its excellence in sustainability and manufacturing Innovation

25 marzo 2026 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersand Canada Inc. Group (Intersand), a company specializing in the manufacture of high-performance cat litters, notably the OdourLock™ and OdourBuster™ brands, is proud to announce that it has achieved B Corp™ certification. This distinction, among the most recognized and rigorous in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, confirms Intersand's deep commitment to an innovative business model focused on transparency, social responsibility, and the continuous improvement of its ESG impact.

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"I am extremely proud that we have achieved B Corp™ certification. It confirms the strength of our values and our business model, while recognizing our leadership role in our industry. This distinction confirms that our growth is inseparable from a sustainable future for generations to come," says Stéphane Chevigny, President.

The B Corp evaluation process is based on a comprehensive analysis of the company's practices, including governance, employee and community relations, environmental impacts, responsible management, and transparency toward customers.

This certification notably highlights:

B Corp Certification: A Commitment That Transforms the Way We Operate

To achieve this recognition, Intersand implemented concrete initiatives such as reducing raw materials and chemical components, eco-designing its packaging, repurposing its waste, using 100% carbon-neutral electricity, audited carbon assessments, responsible sourcing, diversity policies, health and safety programs, as well as strengthened and transparent governance.

This announcement reinforces the company's ambition: to design high-performance products that improve cats' quality of life while reducing the environmental footprint of the pet care industry. Intersand remains committed to pursuing more sustainable growth, grounded in innovation, collaboration, transparency, and responsibility.

For more information about our commitment and initiatives, visit:https://intersand.com/en/about-us/

About B Corp

B Corp™ is an international certification that recognizes companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and governance. Certified companies commit to achieving a balance between profit and positive impact, and to integrating this mission at the core of their business model.Learn more at www.bcorp.com 

About Intersand Canada Inc. Group

A family-owned company founded in 1992, Intersand specializes in the development and production of premium pet hygiene and health products. With five production sites in Canada and the United States—including one of the most automated facilities in the industry—the Quebec-based company employs over 225 people and operates its own R&D center. Intersand develops its own brands, collaborates on private label products with major retailers, and exports its litters to more than 60 countries.www.intersand.com

Media Inquiries: Geneviève Provost, Director of Communications, Tel.: 514‑802‑3594, gprovost@intersand.com

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intersand-achieves-b-corp-certification-confirming-its-excellence-in-sustainability-and-manufacturing-innovation-302723689.html

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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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