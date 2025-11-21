circle x black
LEPAS L8 Elevates Every Family Journey with Elegant Driving and Exquisite Space

21 novembre 2025 | 10.34
WUHU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For families around the world who pursue a quality lifestyle, a car is no longer just a means of transportation—it has become an exquisite space for comfort, control, and shared joy. As Chery Group's all-new new-energy brand, LEPAS understands this shift. Positioned as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS blends performance with human-centered design. Its flagship model, the LEPAS L8, turns every trip—whether a road adventure, outdoor weekend, or daily commute—into an elegant experience where each family member finds a moment of ease.

For children, the LEPAS L8 becomes a playful "mobile playground." The spacious interior allows them to stretch freely, while the foldable tray turns into a personal table for snacks, picture books, and cartoons. Generous storage and exquisite space keep toys, books, and camping items neatly organized, ensuring every outing begins with excitement and discovery——all coming together to create a truly elegant driving experience for the whole family.

For elderly family members, the LEPAS L8 offers a gentle and considerate cabin. Wide and exquisite space reduces bending and strain, while ample legroom, soft seating materials, and supportive backrest angles help them settle in comfortably. Paired with the smooth, stable feel of elegant driving, long journeys become relaxing, filling every mile with a sense of reassurance and calm.

For partners, the LEPAS L8 is a moving sanctuary. They can unwind in the immersive 23-speaker audio system, enjoy massage and ventilation seats, and let the day's fatigue fade away. ENC active noise cancellation blocks outside disturbance, creating a quiet, private atmosphere—ideal for reconnecting and savoring quality moments together.

For the driver, the LEPAS L8 is engineered for effortless control. Powered by Chery Group's super hybrid system, it achieves ultra-low fuel consumption and long driving range. APA (Automatic Parking Assist) and RPA (Remote Parking Assist) make every parking more confident, intuitive, and elegant.

At the campsite, the LEPAS L8 transforms into a "mobile home." External power output supports coffee machines, grills, projectors, or even a bubbling hot pot. LEPAS becomes a companion that makes family life not only easier, but extends the very spirit of elegant driving to life at rest.

LEPAS unlocks a new vision of family travel with elegant driving and exquisite space, making every departure elegant, and every return becomes a cherished memory.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829518/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-l8-elevates-every-family-journey-with-elegant-driving-and-exquisite-space-302623049.html

