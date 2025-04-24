Lionsgate's 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' Brings Some of Its Movie Magic to Abu Dhabi in Collaboration with Abu Dhabi's Creative Media Authority, Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Miral Destinations

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi residents might have captured an exciting glimpse of several scenes from Lionsgate's highly anticipated movie Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which wrapped an action-packed 13-day shoot across iconic locations in the capital.

The star-studded cast of the film, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, with Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman, brought their magic to life across Yas Island and other Abu Dhabi landmarks, including breathtaking locations like Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, and the stunning Liwa desert. When the film hits screens later this year, fans will recognise landmarks including CLYMB and Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, and several Abu Dhabi streets, where thrilling scenes and stunts have been filmed.

With the assistance of 175 local crew including the team at Epic Films, six UAE based aspiring filmmakers secured internships on set through the talent development arm of the CMA, creative lab. These interns were exposed to on-set learning experiences and were able to apply their creative lab training, whilst seeing how an anticipated international blockbuster shoots on location.

Matt Leonetti, president, physical production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: "The Now You See Me films have always taken audiences on global adventures, and this film is no exception. Abu Dhabi's iconic locations and incredible people will be part of what makes this film so enjoyable and memorable for worldwide audiences."

Mohamed Dobay, Acting General Director of Creative Media Authority, said: "We are thrilled to have been a key filming location for the Now You See Me: Now You Don't, seamlessly facilitating and wrapping yet another international Hollywood production in just 13 days across multiple iconic locations. The Lionsgate team benefited not only from Abu Dhabi Film Commission's financial rebate offering, but also from the support of our key partners, Miral Destinations, facilitating key filming locations and last but not least the expertise of our local crew, led by Epic Films. The involvement of 175 skilled local crew members and six enthusiastic young talents from our community further highlights the growing strength of Abu Dhabi's film industry. We eagerly anticipate the release this November, when audiences will see some of Abu Dhabi's most iconic locations come to life on screen."

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations, which manages several of the production locales, said: "At Miral Destinations, we are proud to collaborate with global productions like Lionsgate's next Now You See Me film, further establishing Yas Island as a premier destination for world-class entertainment and leisure. This accomplishment reflects the seamless cooperation with ADFC and key Abu Dhabi stakeholders, providing unrivalled access to iconic locations on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. Building on the success of previous international projects, as well as our high-profile Yas Island campaigns featuring A-list ambassadors such as Kevin Hart, Jason Momoa, and Ryan Reynolds, we remain committed to creating unforgettable experiences for both visitors and production partners."

Set for release this November, the heist thriller film benefits from Abu Dhabi Film Commission's leading support including a cashback rebate and multi-layered logistical advice. Ruben Fleischer, the superstar director of the blockbuster hits Zombieland, Venom, and Uncharted, takes the helm. The film's screenplay's is by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, with a story by Eric Warren Singer, based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. The film is produced by Bobby Cohen, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is among more than 180 major productions that have used Abu Dhabi as a location in recent years, benefiting from the diversity of its locations, pool of talented professionals, award-winning facilities and generous 35%++ cashback rebate. Alongside hotly anticipated future releases like F1, the major productions include Hollywood hits such as Dune, Dune: Part Two, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix's 6 Underground and War Machine as well as franchises Mission: Impossible, Star Wars and Fast and Furious.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671422/Ariana_Greenblatt.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671426/Rosamund_Pike.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671427/Ruben_Fleischer.jpg

