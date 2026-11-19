AI's Next Frontier Is the Physical World. Science Is Where It Begins.

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaRobo Technologies (MegaRobo), a technology company building Intelligence Infrastructure for the Physical World, today announced that it has raised nearly US$200 million in a new financing round joined by Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman. And existing investors Asia Investment Capital, Granite Asia and Sinovation Ventures continued to back the company, with new participation from CMB International.

The new financing will support MegaRobo's continued investment in core technology, the global expansion of its AI for Science business, and the development of infrastructure that enables AI to operate in increasingly complex physical environments.

AI's Next Frontier Is the Physical World

The first generation of AI learned primarily from digital information - text, images, video and code. The next generation will increasingly learn by interacting with the physical world: acting on real systems, observing outcomes, and using those outcomes to decide what to do next.

In science, that means moving beyond reading papers, predicting structures or generating molecules. AI must also be able to design experiments, execute them in real laboratories, observe the results and learn from what happens.

MegaRobo is building the infrastructure for that transition. Its proprietary One Intelligence Stack connects intelligence with execution - bringing together models and agents, data, workflows, software, scientific instruments, robotics, automation and real-world feedback in a single reusable technology foundation.

One Intelligence Stack. Across Complex Physical Systems.THINK → DESIGN → EXECUTE → OBSERVE → LEARN

Science Is Where It Begins

Science is the first proving ground for this architecture because it requires AI to do more than analyze information. Scientific discovery depends on an ongoing loop between reasoning, design, physical experimentation, observation and learning - often under conditions where the answer is not known in advance.

MegaRobo is applying this architecture to scientific discovery and pharmaceutical R&D through an integrated AI for Science infrastructure that combines AI, scientific computing, experimental execution, data and R&D decision-making.

The company has delivered products and technologies to more than 500 customers, including leading global pharmaceutical companies, drug discovery organizations, biotechnology companies and research institutions. Its systems support key stages of discovery and development, including early research, target and mechanism discovery, drug screening and candidate optimization.

Through Megalaxy Lab, MegaRobo is also making real-world experimentation increasingly programmable. Researchers and AI agents can configure experiments, route them to automated laboratory systems, track execution, and receive structured, machine-readable results that can feed directly into the next cycle of scientific reasoning. Megalaxy Lab has served more than 200 customers.

MegaRobo is now extending this capability to the global AI for Science community. Together with industry partners including Tencent Cloud and Twist Bioscience, the company has launched Poreva Open, a global AI protein design challenge open to all models and technical approaches. Megalaxy Lab will provide wet-lab validation for more than 10,000 protein design sequences, creating an opportunity for innovators worldwide to test their models against real experimental results. By opening up large-scale experimental validation to the global research community, Poreva Open aims to help establish a common benchmark for AI-driven protein design.

This marks a shift in how scientific infrastructure is accessed: from laboratory work organized mainly as individual projects toward experimental capacity that can increasingly be standardized, automated and called on demand by scientists, software and AI agents.

A Reusable Foundation for Complex Physical Systems

Science is where MegaRobo is starting, but the underlying architecture is designed for other complex physical systems as well. Wherever AI must interact with instruments, machines, materials, processes and real-world feedback, the same core challenge appears: intelligence must connect to execution, and execution must generate observations that intelligence can learn from.

MegaRobo is developing One Intelligence Stack as a common technology foundation for this interaction - not as a collection of isolated AI applications or automation products, but as infrastructure that enables AI to act, observe and learn across complex physical environments.

Daniel Huang, Founder and CEO of MegaRobo, said: "The first generation of AI learned from humanity's accumulated knowledge. The next generation will increasingly learn by acting in the physical world - through experiments, production and continuous feedback. That shift changes AI from a system that interprets the world into one that can help create new knowledge, materials, processes and products. MegaRobo is building the infrastructure for that transition."

Liu Erh Fei, Founding Partner and CEO of Asia Investment Capital, said:"As a long-term shareholder, we have seen MegaRobo continuously drive innovation, earn the trust of its customers and translate its technological capabilities into commercial applications. Its ability to integrate AI, software and hardware, together with its experience in scientific research and advanced manufacturing, underpins our continued investment. We look forward to continuing to support MegaRobo as it further strengthens its product and technology platforms and serves more customers worldwide."

The new round builds on MegaRobo's long-standing backing from leading global investors and strategic partners. To date, the company has raised approximately US$600 million across multiple financing rounds. This includes a nearly US$300 million Series C round co-led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Asia Investment Capital and Granite Asia, with participation from Pavilion Capital, a part of Temasek's Seviora Group. Long-term investors such as Sinovation Ventures, Joy Capital and MPCi have continued to support MegaRobo through multiple stages of its growth. Earlier industry investors also include WuXi AppTec and Bosch Ventures.

Together, this diverse group of technology, financial and industrial partners reflect MegaRobo's evolution into a global technology company with deep capabilities spanning scientific discovery and complex physical systems. Its continued expansion across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia will accelerate the global scale-up of intelligence infrastructure for the physical world.

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