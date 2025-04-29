circle x black
MolecuLight and DocNow Announce Integration for Seamless Data and Image Transfer for DX Devices

29 aprile 2025 | 12.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for rapid detection of infection causing bacteria in wounds, and DocNow, an innovative post-acute Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform, today announced their integration for the MolecuLightDX™ device.

This powerful collaboration will streamline clinical workflows by enabling seamless data and image transfer from the MolecuLightDX device directly into DocNow. Importantly, this integration extends comprehensive wound documentation to post-acute facilities through DocNow's seamless connectivity with PointClickCare and MatrixCare, and supports "offline-use" for mobile wound care providers. The MolecuLight integration is also fully embedded within DocNow's "patient census" scheduling workflow.

Key benefits of the now available MolecuLightDX and DocNow EHR integration include:

"The integration with DocNow represents a significant advancement in our commitment to providing clinicians with immediate, actionable insights at the point of care," states Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "The MolecuLightDX, a rigorously validated FDA cleared Class II device, offers critical information about bacterial presence and enables precise digital wound measurement. By seamlessly integrating with DocNow, and extending our reach into the post-acute and mobile environments via their PointClickCare and MatrixCare connections, we are collectively improving efficiency and driving better patient outcomes across diverse healthcare settings."

"At DocNow, our mission is to empower clinicians with smart, integrated tools that elevate patient care and streamline clinical workflows," said Dr. Lauren Neuman, Chief Clinical Officer at DocNow. "Our partnership with MolecuLight is a powerful step toward that vision. By integrating MolecuLight's advanced fluorescence imaging technology directly into our EHR platform, we're enabling providers to visualize bacterial presence in real time and make more informed wound care decisions at the point of care. This collaboration enhances documentation accuracy, supports better outcomes, and reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for post-acute providers."

About MolecuLight Inc:

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

About DocNow:

DocNow is an EHR and virtual care platform purpose-built for post-acute providers. With solutions that simplify documentation, improve outcomes, and streamline clinical and administrative operations, DocNow supports care teams across Skilled Nursing Facilities, Long-Term Care, and Home Health environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675326/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_and_DocNow_Announce_Integration_for_Seam.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-and-docnow-announce-integration-for-seamless-data-and-image-transfer-for-dx-devices-302440418.html

