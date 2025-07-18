circle x black
MYKE TOWERS RELEASES ISLAND BOYZ, HIS MOST PERSONAL AND VISIONARY ALBUM

A 23-track project that captures the artist's Caribbean essence and marks a new creative chapter

MIAMI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myke Towerspresents IslandBoyz, an album that doesn't aim to fit into any mold, but rather to create its own language. With 23 tracks blending reggaetón, dancehall, dembow, Latin R&B, and afrobeats, this project reaffirms his command over global urban sound and offers a deeper look into an artist in full reinvention.

Island Boyz centers his island roots—not just as a Puerto Rican, but as a Caribbean creator with a broad outlook and a fearless approach to risk. From the introspection of "Expectativas," to the radio-driven power of "Soleao" featuring Quevedo—currently the #1 Latin song on Spanish radio to tracks like "No Hay Break" with Omah Lay or "NoQuiere Flores" with GabitoBallesteros, the project connects a wide range of influences without losing cohesion.

"TengoCelos," included in the Island Boyz tracklist, is the album's focus single and is expected to be one of the biggest radio hits of the coming months.

"I wanted it to sound like where I'm from, but also like what I'm living right now. Island Boyz is the realest thing I've done to date," said MykeTowers about the creative process behind the album.

The lineup of collaborators—Quevedo, De La Ghetto, Gabito Ballesteros, ManuelTurizo, OmahLay, Ludmilla, DFZM, and iZaak—was not the result of formulas, but of artistic chemistry that amplifies the album's vision.

With IslandBoyz, Myke isn't chasing easy hits. He's aiming for longevity, authenticity, and sonic depth. The production, storytelling, and intention behind each track make this album a solid body of work that marks a turning point in his career.

