Nasuni Appoints CRO, CMO, and SVP of Customer Success to Advance Leadership in the Enterprise AI Era

Executive Expansion Underscores Nasuni's Mission to Deliver Customer Success and Provide Critical Data Foundation for Enterprises Embracing AI at Scale

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the appointments of David Castignola as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Anthony Miller as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and James Lemonias as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. These latest additions to Nasuni's executive team will play a critical role in deepening the company's trusted relationships with customers and partners while spearheading its next phase of global growth.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dave, Anthony, and James to our talented team at Nasuni," said Sam King, CEO of Nasuni. "They join us at a pivotal moment in our journey where hybrid cloud storage and unstructured data management platforms are becoming a critical foundation upon which to build successful long term AI strategies for enterprises. As Nasuni reaches its next stage of growth, we have been deliberate in choosing leaders whose vast experience and expertise align perfectly with the opportunities ahead. Each will play an essential role in helping us lead the market and ensure success for our customers and partners while continuing our strong growth trajectory."

Castignola, Miller, and Lemonias will draw on their considerable experience in their respective fields, including:

As enterprise AI adoption continues to surge, the need for secure, scalable data management has never been more urgent. Nasuni has gained significant momentum this year, adding organizations such as Blue Bird, KUKA, and Fette Compacting to its growing customer community. These enterprises, along with household names like Mattel, TBWA, Perkins + Will, Barnes & Noble, and Hybrid Apparel, rely on Nasuni not just to modernize file storage, but to prepare their unstructured data for AI-driven innovation.

To further meet demand, Nasuni also launched File IQ Premium and Ops IQ, two powerful new capabilities designed to help enterprises turn file data into intelligence. These features give organizations the visibility and control needed to prepare unstructured and machine-generated data for AI applications at scale.

Reinforcing its market leadership, Nasuni recently earned its fifth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award alongside seven G2 Summer 2025 badges. Additionally, Nasuni was spotlighted by Frost & Sullivan's Hybrid Cloud Storage Frost Radar™, affirming its position as a top innovator and growth leader. This recognition underscores Nasuni's dual commitment: delivering world-class customer experiences while providing the data platform enterprises need to advance their AI strategies.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

