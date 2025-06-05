circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

New eBook "The AI Learning Pioneers" Released by Udemy and statworx

05 giugno 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

How Organizations Are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Shape the Future of Learning

SAN FRANCISCO and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing how organizations upskill their workforce and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow. But how can companies harness the full potential of AI to optimize their learning strategies? These questions take center stage in the new eBook, "The AI Learning Pioneers," published by statworx, a leading AI consulting and development company, in collaboration with Udemy Business, a leading AI-powered reskilling platform.

Insights from the Field: Bridging Promises and Practical Applications

The eBook draws on qualitative interviews with ten leading experts from the public education sector and the Learning & Development (L&D) divisions of global companies, including Merck, Microsoft, Roche, DekaBank, and T-Systems. It explores how organizations are integrating AI into their learning strategies, highlighting the often significant gap between the promises of AI and its practical implementation.

Key Topics Covered in the eBook Include:

A New Era of Learning: Challenges and Opportunities

The eBook demonstrates how AI can create personalized and efficient learning pathways while addressing ethical, cultural, and strategic considerations. It offers practical insights into the advantages of AI, such as enhanced efficiency and cost savings, while emphasizing the continued importance of human instructors.

Shaping the Future of Learning

"The AI Learning Pioneers" serves as a compact roadmap for organizations seeking to empower their workforce and unlock the potential of AI in education. Targeted at decision-makers, L&D experts, and other stakeholders, the eBook provides actionable insights into integrating AI into learning processes.

Two Versions Available for Download

Both the full version and an executive summary of "The AI Learning Pioneers" are now available for free download.

About Udemy Business and statworx

Udemy is an AI-driven skills development platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. For more information, visit https://business.udemy.com/

statworx is a leading consulting and development company for Data & AI in the DACH region. We consult, we develop, we educate – for over a decade, in more than 1,000 successful projects, and for over 100 clients across almost all industries. We offer strategic consulting for medium-sized businesses to global enterprises. We develop innovative solutions – from classic ML-driven applications to advanced AI Agent systems that revolutionize decision-making and business operations. We believe in empowering individuals at all skill levels. Whether through gamified learning platforms, executive training programs, or hands-on workshops for AI experts. We go beyond being a service provider – we are your trusted partner in your AI transformation journey. With a deep understanding of emerging AI trends, our experts focus on truly enhancing your business. Creating value from Data & AI.

For more information, visit www.statworx.com.

Media Contacts

Tarik AshryPR & Communications Specialisttarik.ashry@statworx.com

Camilla JeckMarketing Managercamilla.jeck@statworx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702177/statworx_AI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608822/5299235/statworx_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-ebook-the-ai-learning-pioneers-released-by-udemy-and-statworx-302473478.html

