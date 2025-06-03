Nobel Sustainability Trust - The Sustainability Awards Announcement Event Draws Miami Leaders, Sets Stage for 2026 Qatar Ceremony

MIAMI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation (NST) has announced that Doha, Qatar, will host the prestigious 2026 Sustainability Awards, highlighting the Middle East's growing role in advancing global environmental solutions. The announcement was made on May 19 during a special event at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, where NST also confirmed Miami as the host city for the 2025 awards. The gathering drew leading South Florida figures and international sustainability advocates, underscoring Miami's rising profile in the global climate dialogue.

The December 4, 2025 awards ceremony at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens will honor international pioneers in Leadership in implementation, Biodiversity, and Smart & Sustainable city solutions. In a special moment during last week's announcement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava exercised her annual prerogative to grant use of the historic Vizcaya estate.

The evening took on added significance with the presentation of an official letter from Qatar's Minister of Municipality, H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, confirming Doha as the 2026 host city. "From Miami's shores to Qatar's deserts, we see the universal need for sustainable solutions," said Peter Nobel, NST Chairman and member of the Nobel family. "This rotation between continents underscores our commitment to global impact."

Qatar is emerging as a global leader in sustainability through bold national initiatives and strategic long-term planning. Central to this progress is the Ministry of Municipality, which has driven transformative efforts in building smart cities, enhancing waste management systems, and integrating sustainability into daily urban operations. During the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry demonstrated operational excellence by executing large-scale, environmentally responsible logistics, including efficient waste diversion, smart transport coordination, and sustainable public services. These achievements have set a regional benchmark, reinforcing Qatar's broader commitment—guided by the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030)—to generate 20% of its energy from renewables by 2030, preserve ecosystems, and reduce emissions. Public engagement, highlighted by over one million participants in Qatar Sustainability Week, reflects the inclusive approach that has positioned the Ministry as a model for sustainable governance in the Middle East.

South Florida's leadership turned out in force, including: Florida State Representative Vicki Lopez, Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Cohen Higgins and Roberto Gonzalez, City of Miami Commissioners Christine King, Damien Pardo, and Miguel Angel Gabela, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez, and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Their collective presence highlighted the region's bipartisan commitment to sustainability initiatives.

About the Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation

Founded by members of the Nobel family, the Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation promotes sustainable development by recognizing outstanding contributions, fostering scientific collaboration, and catalyzing global dialogue. The Foundation seeks to align human progress with planetary well-being, honoring individuals and institutions whose work inspires transformative change.

About the Sustainability Award

The Nobel Sustainability Trust's Sustainability Award are presented annually across three distinguished categories: ⁠leadership in implementation, outstanding research and development and outstanding Contribution to Sustainability medals.

The academic awardees are selected by two independent, internationally composed juries, under the academic leadership of the Institute for Advanced Study at the Technical University of Munich, ensuring rigorous evaluation and global perspective. Each year, the awards rotate focus among the foundational sectors of energy, water, biodiversity, smart city solutions and leadership in implementation.

