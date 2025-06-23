Omada and iC Consult Strengthen Two-Decade Partnership to Drive Identity Governance Innovation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced a renewed strategic focus on its long-standing partnership with iC Consult, the leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for identity security. As both companies continue to expand globally, this revitalization sets the stage for even stronger collaboration across key markets.

Having first joined forces nearly 20 years ago in Germany, iC Consult and Omada share a common growth trajectory—from regional pioneers to global IAM powerhouses. Today, the partnership spans across North America, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, France, Spain, the Nordics, and the Benelux region, with both companies deepening their market presence and solution offerings.

The relationship is backed by impressive numbers: over 110 successful joint projects and more than 40 dedicated Omada specialists within iC Consult's global team. This includes a dedicated Center of Excellence, an internal knowledge hub designed to continually enhance expertise and delivery capabilities.

Hila Meller, CRO, iC Consult, said: "Our shared journey from local to global IAM leaders is a testament to the strength and depth of this partnership. By reinvesting in our collaboration with Omada, we are better equipped than ever to guide customers through the complexities of identity governance on a global scale."

Sean Brown, global partner vice president, Omada, said: "Reenergizing our partnership with iC Consult is an exciting milestone. The alignment in our growth stories and our combined expertise uniquely position us to support organizations tackling the evolving challenges of identity governance."

Companies can learn more by connecting with iC Consult and Omada at leading industry events, including ENISE in León, Spain on October 14-16, 2025.

About iC ConsultiC Consult is the world-leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for identity security. Our team of over 850 experts is committed to delivering next-level solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients worldwide. We achieve this by continuously driving innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and partnering with leading identity and cybersecurity vendors, as well as renowned analyst firms.

Identity is our specialty: Our end-to-end service portfolio covers all aspects of professional and managed services in identity security including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. We help our clients navigate key initiatives such as zero trust, identity threat detection and response, IAM cloud migration, and more to ensure they stay ahead in cybersecurity. With a strong global presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond, we ensure the security and expert management of digital identities for the world's largest brands

About OmadaOmada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

