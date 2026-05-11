circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

OneOdio Partners with Global DJ KSHMR to Launch Studio Max 2: Redefining Wireless Professional Audio

11 maggio 2026 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a pioneer in professional audio technology, today officially announces the global launch of the Studio Max 2, the flagship headphones created in deep collaboration with world-renowned DJ and producer, KSHMR.

CTA

Starting today, the Studio Max 2 is available worldwide. To celebrate this milestone, OneOdio is releasing a Limited Signed Edition—featuring a collector's signature card from KSHMR—exclusively available on the OneOdio Official Website. This special release is strictly limited to 1,000 units globally.

Following a highly successful pre-order period, the Studio Max 2 is now available to the general public. This launch marks a significant milestone in professional audio, bridging the gap between wireless freedom and the rigorous demands of studio-grade precision.

Fine-Tuned by KSHMR: A Producer's VisionThe Studio Max 2 is more than a signature model; it is a tool built for the modern creator's workflow. KSHMR (Niles Hollowell-Dhar) was deeply involved in the acoustic engineering process.

"I demanded absolute honesty from these headphones," says KSHMR. "As a producer, the vibe is delicate. The Studio Max 2 provides that transparent, professional sound that allows you to trust your creative decisions, whether you're on stage or in a hotel room."

Breakthrough Tech: The 9 ms RevolutionAt the heart of the Studio Max 2 is the proprietary RapidWill+ 3.0 technology. By utilizing a dedicated 2.4GHz Transmitter, OneOdio has achieved a record-breaking 9 ms ultra-low latency. This pushes wireless performance to the edge of human perception, allowing musicians to play MIDI keyboards, guitars, and DJ controllers with the instant feedback previously only possible with a cable.

Key Professional Features

Pricing and Exclusive AvailabilityThe Studio Max 2 is priced at $189.99 USD for the standard version. The Limited Signed Edition (1,000 units only) is available for $199.99 USD exclusively at the Website.

Global Pricing for Limited Signed Edition

Region

Standard Price

Limited Signed Edition (Official Site Only)

Eurozone

€189.99

€199.99

United Kingdom

£179.99

£189.99

Japan

¥27,980

¥29,980

Canada

C$259.99

C$274.99

Australia

A$266.99

A$281.99

Who's OneOdio

Founded in 2013, OneOdio is a global audio brand delivering professional-grade sound. Known for its Studio Pro, Monitor, Fusion and Focus series, the brand creates innovative headphones for musicians and creators. Over-ear models consistently rank top 3 in Amazon's headphone category.

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneodio-headphonesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneodioInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/oneodioshop/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965022/OneOdio_Partners_with_Global_DJ_KSHMR.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oneodio-partners-with-global-dj-kshmr-to-launch-studio-max-2-redefining-wireless-professional-audio-302753590.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42912 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Videonews
Sciopero trasporto aereo oggi, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Passaporto, richiesta possibile in 7.500 uffici postali in tutta Italia
News to go
Caro carburanti e poca redditività, le rotte aeree minori rischiano di sparire
News to go
Tanti medici ma pochi infermieri, le cause in un rapporto sull'Italia
Race for the Cure, Cucinotta: “Mia sorella e il tumore al seno, prevenzione salva la vita" - Video
Race for the Cure, Gualtieri: “Clima straordinario, evento unico al mondo” - Video
A Roma l'onda rosa per Race for the Cure, sport e prevenzione contro il tumore al seno - Video
News to go
Palestina in campo il 29 maggio, la partita al Maradona contro il Napoli world
Fiorello a Tennis & Friends: "Prevenzione migliore medicina per arrivare a 66 anni in forma" - Video
Luca Barbarossa a Tennis & Friends: “Prevenzione fondamentale, qui sport e salute si incontrano"
Attacco alla petroliera, il caccia Usa colpisce nello Stretto di Hormuz - Video
News to go
Anziani, oltre 4 milioni i non autosufficienti in Italia - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza