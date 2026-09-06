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Over 400 media professionals seek new drivers for Asia-Pacific growth

06 settembre 2026 | 10.22
LETTURA: 0 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South: 

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Asia-Pacific Media Forum will kick off in Shenzhen on September 5.

Over 400 domestic and foreign media professionals will gather in Shenzhen to explore China's opportunities and identify new growth drivers for the Asia-Pacific within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-400-media-professionals-seek-new-drivers-for-asia-pacific-growth-302870782.html

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