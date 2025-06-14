circle x black
Polyshine Solar Shines at SNEC 2025 with Five Application- Specific Solutions

14 giugno 2025 | 18.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PV and energy storage industry event, 2025 SNEC PV&ES was held in Shanghai, China. As an innovative leader in the field of lightweight PV modules, Polyshine Solar brings five application-specific solutions, enabling global industry professionals offered by lightweight PV Technology.

New product debut: JG-Series

Lightweight and flexible is the result of Polyshine solar's market research.

Over the past few years, We have focused on solving application for low- load and curved surfaces. However, our observations reveal that "lightweight" is the core demand for most application scenarios. The JG-Series lightweight module utilizes a 1.1mm ultra-thin glass package, reducing weight by over 50% compared to traditional modules. With a module conversion efficiency of up to 23.3%, it provides a more cost-effective lightweight solution for a wider range of rooftops.

Five Application-Specific Solutions

Scenario 1: High Energy Consumption Plant

Polyshine Solar's lightweight innovative solution addresses common challenges in traditional high energy-consumption plants, such as insufficient load-bearing capacity and curved structures. Weighing less than 5.5 kg/sqm, it significantly reduces roof pressure. With a 0.5m bending radius, it conforms to curved surfaces. Furthermore, its self-cleaning coating reduces PV plant maintenance, lowering operational costs and increasing revenue.

Scenario2: Traffic Sound Barrier Noise

Noise reduction, power generation, lightweight, safety! Polyshine Solar's traffic photovoltaic solution is designed for elevated roads. Using ultra-lightweight and safe materials, it combines noise reduction with high-efficiency power generation. This transforms road sound barriers from basic infrastructure into revenue generators!

Scenario 3: Harbor Art Museums

Art museums by the sea demand unique aesthetics, while the hot and humid coastal climate presents an extreme challenge for photovoltaic modules! Polyshine Solar's customizable color module solution meets the aesthetic requirements of landmark buildings. Our patented encapsulation technology reliably withstands harsh seaside environments.

Scenario 4: Flower Market

Polyshine Solar's double-sided translucent, lightweight, and flexible PV modules feature customizable light transmittance. Generating power on both sides to capture solar energy, they simultaneously provide optimal lighting conditions for crop growth.

Scenario5: Balcony PV

Struggling with difficult installation and high labor costs for residential PV solutions? Polyshine solar's balcony-specific PV module are designed for easy installation: simply secure them using cable ties. A single module can be installed by one person in just two minutes. They adapt to various balcony and garden railing, making it easy to start generating solar income.

"Where light exists, there is Polyshine! "

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709709/image_5031406_40869930.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709710/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyshine-solar-shines-at-snec-2025-with-five-application--specific-solutions-302481717.html

in Evidenza