circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

QIA Anchors Public Power Corporation's Share Capital Increase

25 maggio 2026 | 16.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) today announced its participation as an anchor investor in the share capital increase of Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC), the leading integrated energy group across the broader Southeastern Europe, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. 

CTA

The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, raising €4.25 billion from primary shares and an additional €250 million through a secondary placement of treasury shares, priced at €18.63 per share. The share capital increase was supported by cornerstone investments from the Greek state, which subscribed for approximately €1.3 billion, and Aeolus Holdings S.à r.l., an entity owned by funds advised by CVC Advisers Greece S.M.S.A. and/or its affiliates, which subscribed for approximately €1.2 billion. 

The new shares, each with a nominal value of €2.48, attracted significant demand from a number of global, long-term institutional investors as well as K Group Capital Partners, the private equity fund controlled by the Kyriakou family, which has QIA as a strategic partner and focuses on investment activities in Greece. 

QIA and K Group Capital Partners discussed the opportunity for this investment during the recently held Europe Gulf Forum in Greece.

QIA's participation reflects its strategy of deploying patient, long-term capital into essential infrastructure and businesses well-positioned to benefit from structural trends, including the global energy transition. As a strategic platform at the forefront of Greece's energy transition, energy security and infrastructure modernization, PPC is uniquely positioned to lead the energy transition in Southeastern Europe through targeted investments in renewables, flexible generation, distribution network modernization, and data center development.

The investment reinforces QIA's broader commitment to Greece as well as expanding the collaboration with K Group Capital Partners.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qia-anchors-public-power-corporations-share-capital-increase-302781180.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN67169 en US Economia_E_Finanza Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2026, turismo in crescita: ma pesano crisi e caro prezzi
News to go
Amministrative, urne aperte fino alle 15 poi lo spoglio
Caso Orlandi, De Priamo: "Emanuela a Londra? Una messa in scena" - Video
Tragedia alle Maldive, in Italia le salme dei sub: l'arrivo a Malpensa - Video
Cannes, conto alla rovescia per la Palma d'oro: il toto vincitori - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
Ecofin informale a Cipro, per l'Italia continua la partita della flessibilità - Le videonews dall'inviato
Terra dei Fuochi, il Papa in piazza ad Acerra: incontro con sindaci e cittadini - Video
Energia, Giorgetti: "Italia chiede spazio fiscale in linea con richieste Ue" - Video
Ultimo: "Ho ‘visto’ il concerto del 4 luglio tanto tempo fa, e si è avverato" - Video
News to go
Capri è l'isola con le case più care d'Italia
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2026, oltre 740 comuni al voto nel weekend
Cannes, giorno 11: l’attesa per Monica Bellucci e un racconto di 'MeToo' - Videonews dall'inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza