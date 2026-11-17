Recognition spans autonomous systems, automotive industry services, and automotive engineering and manufacturing services in North America

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global Engineering Services Limited has been recognised as a Leader in multiple categories and a Rising Star in another in the ISG Provider Lens® Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2026 studies for North America and Europe, reflecting Quest Global's engineering capabilities across automotive and mobility services to software-defined, autonomous and intelligent mobility. The company was named a Leader in Automotive Industry: Mid-tier and Specialist across North America and Europe, while also earning Leader status in Autonomous Systems and Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) and being named a Rising Star in Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services in North America.

Across the three assessments, ISG highlights Quest Global's end-to-end automotive engineering capabilities - spanning concept design, system development, software integration, validation, manufacturing readiness and aftermarket support. The reports also recognize its collaborative co-innovation model, mechanical-to-digital expertise and silicon-to-cloud engineering capabilities, alongside its use of proprietary platforms to improve engineering productivity and software quality.

"The automotive industry is transforming across the entire product lifecycle, from vehicle architecture and software development to validation, manufacturing, and industrialization. These recognitions from ISG underscore the breadth and depth of Quest Global's engineering expertise and our collaborative approach to addressing complex customer challenges. By bringing together silicon-to-cloud engineering, mechanical-to-digital expertise, and advanced validation and manufacturing capabilities, we help customers address product development and engineering challenges across the automotive lifecycle," said Andrew Lewis, President and Global Business Head – Automotive & Rail, Quest Global.

Quest Global's capabilities extend to advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0, including the use of IoT, automation and digital twins to support production efficiency, quality and traceability. In its assessment of Autonomous Systems and Software-defined Vehicle, ISG highlights Quest Global's ADAS engineering expertise, its QUAD Car configurable drive-by-wire testbed, and its collaborative SDV innovation model.

The 'Automotive Industry: Mid-tier and Specialist' report recognises the company's end-to-end engineering services, proprietary testing platforms and advanced manufacturing capabilities. In 'Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services', ISG identifies its silicon-to-cloud engineering, Tier 0.5 co-innovation model, validation accelerators and mechanical-to-digital expertise as key strengths.

"Quest Global's strength lies in combining deep engineering expertise with the ability to address challenges across the automotive value chain. Its co-innovation model, proprietary validation assets and integration of mechanical, software and manufacturing capabilities position it to support automakers as vehicle architectures and production systems evolve," said Swadhin Pradhan, Lead Analyst at ISG.

As automotive companies navigate the convergence of software, electronics, AI, and intelligent manufacturing, these recognitions reflect Quest Global's work with customers across automotive software, electronics, validation, manufacturing and mobility engineering.

To access and download the report, click here.

About Quest Global

Quest Global is a global engineering services company that supports customers across a range of industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor. The company operates in more than 22 countries with 96 delivery centers and more than 23,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.questglobal.com/.

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