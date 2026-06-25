Quest Global Recognized as a Leader Across Key Digital Engineering Services Categories in ISG Provider Lens® 2026 Study Europe

Recognition highlights Quest Global's engineering expertise across product innovation, intelligent operations and digital transformation

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, the largest independent pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized by ISG Provider Lens® in its Digital Engineering Services Midsize Providers 2026 Study for Europe. Quest Global was positioned as a Leader in Augmented Design and R&D Services and Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences, reflecting its ability to help enterprises accelerate innovation and address increasingly complex business and technology requirements.

The ISG Provider Lens® research series is among the industry's most widely referenced analyst assessments used by enterprises to evaluate technology and engineering service providers. Organizations recognized as Leaders are acknowledged for their market presence, competitive strength, and ability to help customers navigate evolving technology and business priorities.

Commenting on Quest Global's positioning in the study, Srinivasan P N, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG, said, "Quest Global brings digital engineering to life by combining deep domain expertise with end-to-end capabilities spanning silicon, embedded systems, cloud, data, and AI. Rooted in strong technical foundations and long-standing customer relationships, the company helps enterprises turn complex products, platforms, and operations into intelligent, scalable, and future-ready offerings that deliver measurable business outcomes."

The company's positioning in the study reflects its ability to bring together advanced product development, software, data, and artificial intelligence to help enterprises address increasingly complex market demands. The assessment highlights strengths in AI-driven product development, Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), digital twins, virtual validation frameworks, and silicon-to-system expertise, helping organizations shorten development cycles, improve operational efficiency, and build scalable digital ecosystems.

Commenting on the recognition, Rob Vatter, Executive President, Quest Global, said, "Engineering is no longer just a function of execution, it is increasingly the force that shapes innovation, resilience, and competitive advantage across industries. We believe this recognition reflects Quest Global's ability to help customers navigate complex engineering challenges while advancing digital adoption, intelligent operations, and the development of next-generation products. As companies invest more deeply in AI, connectivity, and platform-led transformation, the real differentiator will be how effectively these technologies are engineered into scalable, meaningful business outcomes. That remains our focus."

The report further highlights the company's strong domain knowledge, long-standing customer relationships, and ability to support organizations across the product lifecycle from concept and design through deployment and optimization. It also recognizes Quest Global's expertise in AI-augmented development, connected experiences, intelligent operations, and platform modernization, helping enterprises bring innovative offerings to market while improving business performance.

To access and download the report: click here

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centres, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

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