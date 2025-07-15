Safe Life Expands to Asia - acquires HTM Medico in Singapore

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of HTM Medico, the leading distributor of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in Singapore. Beyond the attractiveness of HTM Medico and its local market position, the acquisition is a major milestone for Safe Life as it marks the Group's entry into Asia.

HTM, short for "Help the Masses", is a long-standing beacon for public access AEDs in Singapore. For the past two decades the company has played an integral role in building out both public awareness of life saving measures when sudden cardiac arrest occurs, and public access to AEDs. HTM's innovative approach and strong management have built enduring relations with ministries of government, education institutions, and with private companies, and yielded substantial financial growth.

"This truly is a milestone acquisition. HTM is a clear leader in Singapore, and the country is also a great entry point for Safe Life into the Asia-Pacific region." says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "A seasoned team led by Don Mok who is a very passionate founder has done very well operationally whilst also delivering and placing AEDs in innovative ways, and they have been doing this for a long time. HTM now joining the Safe Life platform will fuel even more growth."

Safe Life continues to stay true to its strategy of platform strength combined with local entrepreneurship; HTM Medico will continue to operate under its well-known and highly respected brand, while benefiting from Safe Life's broader resources and expanding product range.

Don Mok, Founder and Managing Director of HTM Medico, comments:"Safe Life is a founder-led, large and stable platform designed for local founders to join. For me to be the first Asian business within Safe Life, is a fantastic opportunity. We will now be able to bring more value to our customers and more life-saving awareness to the public, and I also look forward to the international outreach and the growth opportunities this implies for our whole team."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious and accelerated growth strategy. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact.

About Safe LifeFounded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About HTM MedicoHTM Medico is a Singaporean company dedicated to sales and service of AEDs, and training clients on their use. The company supports businesses, local authorities, and institutions with expert advice, certified equipment, and service & maintenance, always with safety and customer value at the forefront. Learn more at https://www.htmmedico.com.sg

