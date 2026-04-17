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Shanghai Electric Reports Strong 2025 Performance, New Orders Hit Record High

17 aprile 2026 | 11.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) announced its 2025 performance results, reporting revenue of RMB 126.68 billion (USD 18.58 billion), marking a 9.03% year-on-year increase. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB 1.206 billion (USD 176.92 million), a surge of 60.37% year-on-year. The total value of new orders received throughout the year amounted to RMB 172.81 billion (USD 25.35 billion), up 12.50% year-on-year, hitting a record high.

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At the annual results briefing held on April 2 in Hong Kong, Shanghai Electric presented the company's 2025 performance and key financial data, while engaging with a wide range of institutional investors and analysts on business developments and future plans. The company delivered solid performance across core operating metrics in 2025, with notable improvements in overall business quality, driven by breakthroughs in new orders, technological innovation, and segment synergy.

Strong growth in profitability, new orders, and segment revenue

In 2025, Shanghai Electric achieved critical breakthroughs in emerging sectors, accelerated the execution and deployment of independent innovations in high-end manufacturing, and continued to deepen its global market presence.

The group's total operating profit reached RMB 5.02 billion (USD 736.73 million), up 34.28% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share stood at RMB 0.078, a significant increase of 62.50%.

The energy equipment segment generated revenue of RMB 75.02 billion (USD 11.01 billion), up 21.48% year-on-year, continuing to consolidate its industry leadership position.

Significant growth was achieved in the high-growth business sectors:

Strengthened innovation capabilities and emerging sector breakthroughs

Shanghai Electric has achieved significant technological breakthroughs in new areas, including green methanol, green hydrogen, energy storage, and superconducting power, steadily improving its level of technological independence.

In high-end manufacturing, self-developed innovative products such as humanoid robots, industrial machine tools, and precision bearings are accelerating market application, further strengthening the company's core capabilities in this sector.

With research and development expenses reaching RMB 6.164 billion (USD 904.26 million) in 2025, Shanghai Electric's sustained high investment in R&D continues to underpin technological innovation and product upgrades.

Advancing industrial optimization and global market presence

In response to investor inquiries regarding its robotics deployment, aviation equipment business development, nuclear power equipment exports, coal-fired power tender outlook, and gas turbine exports, Shanghai Electric reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening its position in energy equipment, enhancing the operational efficiency of industrial equipment, and expanding its global integrated service capabilities.

Executing 2026 priorities through innovation and digital transformation

In 2026, Shanghai Electric will continue to enhance core competitiveness with technological innovation as the primary engine, digital transformation as the main strategic direction, and green development as the foundation, to pursue high-end upgrades in traditional industries, scale up strategic emerging sectors, and make forward-looking moves in future industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959127/2026.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/5922493/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-reports-strong-2025-performance-new-orders-hit-record-high-302745797.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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