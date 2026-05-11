Sino Biological Unveils EliteScience VIP Partnership Program for European Researchers

ESCHBORN, Germany, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biological Europe GmbH, the regional subsidiary of global life science reagent and service provider Sino Biological, has recently launched its EliteScience VIP Partnership program, an exclusive premium service tailored to support leading universities, research institutes, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical organizations across Europe.

The EliteScience program offers a suite of exclusive benefits with no annual membership fee, aiming to remove research bottlenecks and accelerate scientific discovery for European researchers. At its core are three standout advantages: guaranteed priority production and shipping to shorten lead times, risk-free CRO services with a strict no results no fees policy, and priority access to free reagent samples from over 77,000 in-stock products.

Members gain comprehensive auxiliary support including one-to-one technical support, 24-hour real-time local specialist response, price protection and bulk order discounts. The program also encompasses a full range of academic initiatives and end-to-end research resources, empowering researchers to elevate overall research efficiency and amplify publication influence.

As a locally operated initiative for the European research community, EliteScience adapts fully to regional research demands and procurement norms, bridging high-quality life science tools with local research needs seamlessly. "EliteScience reflects our commitment to empowering European researchers with premium resources and responsive support," said Dr. Bin Hu, Head of Sino Biological Europe GmbH. "This launch reinforces our dedication to fostering long-term partnerships. By combining priority access, cost certainty and personalized service, we help partners turn ideas into impact faster."

About Sino Biological

Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cn www.sinobiological.com

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