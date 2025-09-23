SMIRNOFF AND TROYE SIVAN DROP NEW BUSINESS UPDATE FROM "VIBES HQ", KICKING OFF 'BRIEFCASE DROP' SCAVENGER HUNT FOR FANS

Challenge to take place across L.A. in anticipation of International Vodka Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff, the world's no.1 vodka brand[1], is today launching a playful briefcase drop in partnership with global pop sensation Troye Sivan, bringing people together for the ultimate IRL hang with their friends this International Vodka Day (October 4th). The announcement comes as Troye Sivan gives fans a glimpse into a day in the life of a Chief Vibes OFFicer at Smirnoff with a tongue-in-cheek tour of Smirnoff Vibes HQ.

From URL to IRL, the briefcase drop will take place in Los Angeles, Troye's hometown when in the US, on Oct 2nd, encouraging everyone to take their plans out of the group chat to meet IRL for the ultimate group hang (21+). Dropped in iconic spots across LA, fans (21+) will piece together clues shared from Troye and Smirnoff to find the briefcases – and, in the spirit of bringing people together, to find them they'll need a clue and to claim the prize they'll need their crew.** Inside, the potential winners will find a personalized video from Troye and can claim their prize including a CVO-mandated weekend in Palm Springs – think sunshine, lo-fi chill and the highest of vibes.

Troye was appointed as Smirnoff's Chief Vibes OFFicer (CVO) in November 2024, kicking off an exciting multi-year partnership with one clear aim – to get people out, get people together and Go OFF.

With an annual performance review on the horizon, it feels safe to say that Troye has delivered some 10/10 results as CVO – a headline tour across Australia with Smirnoff Club Rush afterparties in Melbourne and Sydney, shareable Out Of Office content ahead of the festive holidays, a Vibe Check with fans ahead of his headline slot at World Pride Music Festival in D.C in June and some iconic Friday work memos for those wanting to emulate his CVO energy over the last few weeks.

The next installment of the CVO story introduces viewers to Vibes HQ, an idyllic coastal compound in the sun, the perfect setting for the meticulous monitoring of vibes, mood measurement and other very important research. Equipped with a temp-controlled Smirnoff ICE room, a dimly lit break-out room and open-air team briefings – we pick up with Troye as he is busy 'working', before he's called to check on the Smirnoff ICE in storage (fear not... it's chill) and kick off a very professional productivity check-in with his office sirens.

Stephanie Jacoby, SVP Global Vodkas, said:

"Troye has done a fantastic job as our CVO over the past year and is really ramping up his action plan as we get closer to his annual performance review. We're thrilled to be joining forces with him this International Vodka Day to bring the vibes from Vibes HQ straight to L.A. for this playful briefcase hunt that we hope will bring people together and get the plans out of the group chat and into real life – something we all crave."

Troye Sivan, Chief Vibes OFFicer of Smirnoff, added:

"When I joined forces with Smirnoff last year it was to create special moments by getting people together. We've had such a fun (almost) year of doing just that, all around the world. This briefcase drop is a great opportunity for us to invite people in and connect with their friends, bringing them into this tongue-in-cheek world that we've created together – I'm excited for what's to come!"

The briefcase drop will kick off on October 2nd with cryptic clues and hints dropped from Troye, his crew and from the @Smirnoff Instagram handle. The Vibes HQ 'Day in the life' video is now live and will continue to show up alongside recipe content, photography and behind the scenes clips across digital, social and OOH over the coming months in key markets such as the USA, UK, Brazil and Australia – watch this space for more updates from the Smirnoff Chief Vibes OFFicer, Troye Sivan.

More details on the briefcase drop coming soon via @smirnoff on Instagram

BRIEFCASE DROP T&CS

**Crew comprised of 3 persons, all of whom must be 21+.

†An Instagram account is required in order to see clues.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Offered in Los Angeles area only. Must be 21+. Crew members should register here prior to participating. CREW MEMBERS MUST COMPLY WITH ALL APPLICABLE LAWS, RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF 3RD PARTIES IN PARTICIPATING IN CONTEST. CREW MEMBERS ASSUME ANY AND ALL RISK OF LIABILITY IN CONJUNCTION WITH PARTICIPATION. AFTER FINDING BRIEFCASE, CREW MUST CLAIM PRIZE AT DESIGNATED LOCATION by 8:59 p.m. PT on 10/02/2025 or arrange with Administrator to complete prize claim process via e-mail. A total of (3) briefcases are hidden. If a briefcase is unclaimed, corresponding prize will not be awarded. Prize consists of a prize pack plus trip for Crew members to Palm Springs event (SMIRNOFF "Vibes HQ" Weekend), 11/15-16/2025. If any Crew member is unavailable for Palm Springs event, no alternate prize/compensation awarded to such Crew member and Crew member will only receive prize pack (to be shared with the other [2] Crew members) Troye Sivan will NOT attend Palm Springs event. ALCOHOL NOT PART OF PRIZE. Incidental expenses are winning Crew member's sole responsibility. Subject to Official Rules at URL. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

[1] Spirits Business, Brand Champions Report 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778005/Smirnoff_Vodka.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.