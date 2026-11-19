The partnership combines Sopra Steria's expertise in critical systems with Scaleway's European cloud infrastructure to help European organisations control their dependencies, protect their sensitive data, ensure business continuity and deploy generative AI with confidence.

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a European technology leader, and Scaleway, the European cloud and AI provider of the iliad Group, today announce a strategic partnership. The alliance brings together Sopra Steria's expertise in transforming critical systems and Scaleway's European cloud infrastructure to help organisations migrate their most sensitive applications and data to a sovereign environment. It is aimed primarily at the aeronautics, defence, security and space sectors, financial services and the public sector, and extends to generative AI use cases.

A partnership complementing Sopra Steria's trusted cloud capabilities

Industrial companies, public administrations, government agencies, banks and insurers all face the same requirement. Their critical applications and data must move to cloud environments that guarantee control under European jurisdiction, while preserving business continuity and the ability to evolve or reverse their technology choices. Tighter regulatory frameworks, from NIS2 to DORA for the financial sector, are accelerating this shift.

To meet this need, Sopra Steria and Scaleway have signed a strategic partnership that strengthens the trusted cloud capabilities Sopra Steria offers its clients. Sopra Steria brings its expertise in consulting, integration, critical systems migration and cybersecurity. Scaleway brings its cloud and AI infrastructure and services, designed and operated in Europe and built on open technologies, so that organisations retain control over their data and technology choices. Together, Sopra Steria and Scaleway support organisations from their migration strategy through to running their applications and data in a sovereign environment.

The agreement covers the countries where Scaleway is present or expanding its footprint: France, Belgium, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and, soon, Germany and Sweden. Clients operating in several European markets therefore benefit from a common framework for their migration projects.

Generative AI on sensitive data

The partnership also covers AI. Organisations can design and industrialise generative AI use cases on confidential data, combining Scaleway's computing capacity with Sopra Steria's expertise in integrating AI solutions, while retaining control over where and how their data is hosted and processed.

The joint offering is aimed primarily at sectors where data control and protection are fundamental: the public sector, defence, security, space, aeronautics and financial services.

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Media Contact:

Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

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