Spectacle in South Africa: Two Chery TIGGO9 Models Collide Head-On, Showing Flawless Safety Performance

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, two Chery TIGGO9 flagship SUVs performed a 50% offset frontal collision test at 50 km/h on a long, straight paved road in South Africa, like two flawless diamonds striking each other in a master's hand—only the hardest crystal can reveal another's inner strength; only the most advanced safety structure can truly test a vehicle's integrity. After impact, both TIGGO9 cabins remained fully intact with no deformation in the A-, B-, or C-pillars. All airbags—including those for the driver, front passenger, and knees—deployed instantly upon collision. Seatbelt pre-tensioners activated promptly, all doors could be opened normally, hazard lights turned on automatically, and no fuel leakage occurred.

TIGGO9 body uses 85% high-strength steel, including 21% 1500MPa hot-formed steel in critical areas like the A- and B-pillars. Its front structure features dual aluminum crash beams with 85% cross-width coverage and six crash boxes that effectively absorb and disperse impact energy. The vehicle is also equipped with 10 airbags, including a 2060mm side curtain airbag that retains over 50% pressure for 6 seconds after deployment, and a center airbag between the front seats to reduce secondary impact risks.

This test represents a pivotal milestone in Chery's global six-dimensional safety challenge, building on extreme-environment validations previously conducted in regions such as Indonesia and Mexico. As the first Chinese automaker to reach five million vehicle exports, Chery was also named once again to the Fortune Global 500 list just last month. Behind this "Double 500" accomplishment lies Chery's unwavering commitment to consistent global quality—no matter where its vehicles are driven, their fundamental safety structure remains as resilient and enduring as diamond. This dedication not only embodies the vision to "Let everyone enjoy five-star protection," but also honors the brand's core philosophy: "Safety, for Family."

That same evening, TIGGO9 made its official debut in the South African market. The following day, Chery joined forces with UNICEF to launch the "Champion for Education in Africa" forum, initiating a collaborative effort to address educational challenges facing children across the region. As part of this commitment, plans were announced to fund the construction of Hope Primary Schools. This effort reinforces Chery's "In Africa, For Africa" ethos, extending its safety commitment from product technology to social responsibility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755392/TIGGO9.jpg

