Steven Mickelsen, MD, Launches Del Medtech to Expand Pulsed Field Ablation Beyond the Heart

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrophysiologist and pulsed field ablation (PFA) pioneer Steven Mickelsen, MD today announced the launch of Del Medtech Inc., a seed-stage medical device company with a mission to advance minimally invasive ablation technology beyond cardiac care and address critical unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Del Medtech is developing transformative, single-use ablation devices designed to improve efficiency and patient outcomes. With initial focus areas in GI, ENT, men's and women's health, and oncology, the company is targeting market opportunities with annual revenues ranging from $1.4 billion to $7.4 billion and projected growth rates between 9 percent and 13 percent.

"Our vision is to set a new global standard in minimally invasive tissue ablation," said Dr. Mickelsen. "It's hard to ignore the transformative impact that PFA technologies have had on catheter ablation in the last five years. We will apply these lessons to address longstanding challenges outside the heart."

Dr. Mickelsen will present Del Medtech's vision at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit in London on Monday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. The summit brings global leaders in healthcare innovation together to explore the future of medical technology.

"We are entering a period of rapid acceleration in ablative therapies, much like the rise of PFA in electrophysiology," added Dr. Mickelsen. "Del Medtech is poised to lead this wave, and we welcome investors and partners who want to be part of shaping the future of ablation."

