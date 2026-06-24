circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Sugon Showcases in Europe, Tops the IO500

24 giugno 2026 | 15.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugon showcased its comprehensive solutions for AI and advanced computing at ISC High Performance 2026, reflecting the industry's evolution toward integrated computing infrastructure for AI-driven scientific research and enterprise applications.

The showcase spanned AI supernodes, AI superclusters, high-performance storage, RDMA networking, liquid-cooled data center solutions, servers, workstations, and computing services — demonstrating end-to-end capabilities across computing, networking, storage, and infrastructure. The portfolio supports large-scale AI training and inference, scientific simulation, and other data-intensive workloads.

Separately, the latest IO500 benchmark results were released during the conference. Sugon's ParaStor F9000 distributed all-flash storage system achieved the No. 1 position on both the IO500 Production SC26 List and the 10 Node Production SC26 List — the two production categories of this widely recognized storage performance benchmark. These lists exclusively rank systems deployed in real operational environments that meet additional criteria for redundancy and usage. Achieving No. 1 on both confirms that ParaStor F9000 delivers globally leading storage performance under actual production conditions. The result builds on Sugon's track record in IO500, including a previous No. 1 finish in the 10-Node Challenge at SC22.

As AI adoption accelerates across research and industry, infrastructure requirements are shifting from peak hardware performance toward system-level efficiency. Organizations increasingly seek platforms that unify computing, networking, storage and software — easier to deploy, manage and scale while supporting diverse, concurrent workloads.

Founded in 1996, Sugon develops computing infrastructure spanning servers, storage, networking, intelligent computing systems and data center technologies, serving enterprises, internet companies, research institutions, universities and public-sector organizations.

At ISC 2026, Sugon presented not only individual products but a vision of open and collaborative AI infrastructure. The company works with partners across the global ecosystem to combine technological innovation with reliable delivery and long-term service — helping customers build efficient, sustainable computing platforms and contributing to a more open, interconnected future for AI and scientific computing.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sugon-showcases-in-europe-tops-the-io500-302809317.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN91157 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
news to go
Euro digitale, via libera del Parlamento Ue a nuovo regolamento
news to go
Pensioni, sale età media per uomini e donne: il dato
Zendaya e Tom Holland mano nella mano a Roma: "I veri supereroi sono tra noi" - Video
News to go
Stop al lavoro, torna la norma anti-caldo
Agente morto dopo inseguimento, il saluto di cordoglio delle forze di polizia - Video
Fine vita, fratelli Gentili: "Noi affetti da Sla vogliamo la libertà di scegliere" - Video
Ponza, 40 kg di hashish in una grotta: l'intervento dei sommozzatori della Finanza – Video
L'attacco di Trump a Meloni, l'audio originale della telefonata - Video
Starmer si dimette, la battuta di Trump: "Non era Winston Churchill" - Video
Foggia, ricettazione e riciclaggio pezzi ricambio auto rubate: 8 arresti - Video
News to go
Autovelox, Salvini firma il decreto: cambiano le regole
Pietro Orlandi: "43 anni fa spariva Emanuela, ricostruiamo quei momenti per fare chiarezza"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza