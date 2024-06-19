SUSE Enhances Linux, Cloud Native Virtualization & Management, and Edge Platform Solutions to Empower Enterprises with Greater Choice and Innovation

Bolstered SUSE portfolio provides open, cloud-native, and enterprise grade infrastructure to facilitate IT innovation across the data center, hybrid cloud and at the edge

BERLIN, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SUSECON 2024) -- SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced new capabilities across its Linux, cloud native, and edge portfolio of enterprise infrastructure solutions to help unlock the infinite potential of open source in enterprises. Generative AI, cloud native, and edge technologies are reinventing the way enterprises build and operate applications across the cloud, edge and on-premise environments. SUSE's new capabilities support organizations to transform their businesses by providing faster time-to-value and reduced operational costs.

"The power of choice in today's complex IT landscape is so essential. At the same time, recent market consolidation developments are stripping many enterprises of their options," said Dr. Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at SUSE. "With our uniquely open and ecosystem-first approach, SUSE is maintaining our long-held commitment to offering customers the flexibility they need with their data center infrastructure to drive results for their businesses."

Business Critical LinuxEnterprise-grade Linux is at the core of running business critical, enterprise workloads. SUSE Linux Enterprise has always been the preference for organizations seeking agility, reliability, and choice in their core IT infrastructure. SUSE continues to empower business innovations and efficiencies through its business critical Linux portfolio. While many claim to offer confidential computing solutions, the key question lies around end-to-end capabilities to ensure maximum security and compliance. SUSE Linux extends its leadership position in confidential computing with our latest releases of SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Manager, and support for Intel TDX (Trust Domain Extensions) and AMD SEV (Secure Encrypted Virtualization) technologies, including for hyperscalers' compute instances, and remote attestation with SUSE Manager. Today, SUSE announced the following enhancements, innovations, and future roadmap:

SUSE remains fully committed to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and is already working on an additional set of innovations for Enterprise Linux by launching the next major release of its flagship business critical Linux platform, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications 16 in 2025.

Enterprise Container ManagementAs Kubernetes and container adoption surge for business-critical workloads, enterprises require secure, scalable operations for cloud native technology. SUSE's solutions aid this modernization, enabling faster innovation and future-proofing infrastructure. To meet demand, SUSE announces enhancements to its enterprise container management, observability, container security, and virtualization offerings.

EdgeAs the importance of immediate access to data, network, and communications services grows, it is a top priority for communication service providers (CSP) and enterprises to rapidly collect and process data from intelligent devices, sensors and controllers. This empowers these organizations with business process insights and gives them tools to deliver new and innovative services to end-users. SUSE Edge enables cloud native transformation by providing a specialized computing platform to manage the full lifecycle of edge devices at scale. Additionally, SUSE Adaptive Telco Infrastructure Platform (ATIP) builds on SUSE Edge to deliver a telco-optimized edge computing platform for CSPs to accelerate deployments of containerized network functions (CNFs) into telco network environments. SUSE today announced the continuing enhancements delivered in the SUSE Edge and SUSE ATIP offerings:

As businesses everywhere continue to realize the limitless potential of AI, SUSE also unveiled its AI strategy and roadmap focusing on its commitment to enterprise AI that is open, secure and compliant. This includes the SUSE AI Early Access Program, a program for customers and partners that will guide the future of secure open source AI in the enterprise.

To learn more about SUSE's latest Linux, cloud native, and edge product innovations, please visit: Business Critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management, Edge.

About SUSESUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher and NeuVector. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Media contact: rachel.romoff@suse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg