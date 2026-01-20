circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

T.D. Williamson launches SHiiELD™ double independent isolation and bleed system

21 gennaio 2026 | 00.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Williamson (TDW), a global leader in pipeline solutions, announced the launch of TDW SHiiELD™, a next-generation pipeline isolation tool creating a new standard of double independent isolation and bleed (DiiB).

Industry-first pipeline isolation solution

SHiiELD technology delivers leak-proof performance, uncompromising safety, and four times the throughput area of traditional double block-and-bleed solutions while protecting the environment from fugitive emissions and reducing operational downtime.

Engineered with two independently anchored modules and energized seals, SHiiELD provides a redundant isolation system that exceeds evolving safety and environmental standards. By achieving a certified, leak-proof seal and enabling remote activation and monitoring, SHiiELD minimizes operational risk, enhances pipeline efficiency, and ensures zero-emission isolation projects.

Watch the SHiiELD™ video at tdw.red/SHiiELD to get up to speed on what the system delivers.

Driving efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility

"SHiiELD is changing the game of how operators isolate pipelines while meeting their emissions and safety goals," said TDW Chief Executive Officer Bob McGrew. "By combining true redundancy with best-in-class throughput and remote activation, SHiiELD ensures the safest possible isolation for personnel and the environment. This innovative technology underscores TDW's commitment to advancing pipeline safety and operational efficiency."

With SHiiELD, TDW continues to drive the pipeline industry forward with advanced technologies that meet the market's demand for higher safety, reliability, environmental responsibility, and throughput. Read our blog to learn how DiiB technology works.

Shiield is a trademark of T.D. Williamson, Inc. For more information about the TDW SHiiELD System, visit us online.

About T.D. Williamson

T.D. Williamson (TDW) delivers advanced pipeline integrity, intervention, pigging and repair technologies that keep critical energy systems operating safely and efficiently. For more than a century, TDW has led innovation in pigging and isolation solutions that reduce emissions, extend asset life, and support a more sustainable energy future.

Today, TDW supports the energy industry's drive toward lower-carbon operations and a sustainable pipeline future. With headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, TDW operates in more than 35 locations across the globe, with channel partners across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859738/TD_WILLIAMSON__SHiiELD_Technical_Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859737/TD_WILLIAMSON__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/td-williamson-launches-shiield-double-independent-isolation-and-bleed-system-302659474.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN61434 en US ICT ICT Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Tempesta solare colpisce la Terra, cosa sta succedendo
Meloni chiude la missione asiatica, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Sardegna e Sicilia per nubifragi
News to go
Cina 2025, surplus commerciale record di quasi 2 miliardi di dollari
Anguillara, carabinieri sul luogo del ritrovamento del cadavere - Video
Renzi: "State sottovalutando Vannacci" - Video
Piantedosi: "Pacchetto sicurezza in Cdm entro gennaio, poi in Parlamento" - Video
News to go
Truffe su WhatsApp, come difendersi
News to go
Putin: "Relazioni Italia-Russia lasciano molto a desiderare"
HBO Max Italia, grande evento a Roma per celebrare nuova piattaforma streaming - Video
Arezzo, esplosione e crollo di una palazzina: le immagini dei soccorsi
News to go
In pensione a 64 anni nel 2026, quando è possibile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza