TELUS Digital Partners with Parloa to Help Enterprises Build and Manage AI Agents for Stronger Customer Relationships

Collaboration pairs Parloa's platform with TELUS Digital's customer experience expertise to help improve first impressions, deepen engagement and create value for enterprises and their customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELUS Digital, a global technology service provider specializing in AI-powered digital customer experiences (CX) and future-focused digital transformations, today announced a partnership with Parloa, the leading agentic CX enabler for the enterprise. Established in Germany, Parloa brings a robust European enterprise footprint and experience supporting deployments subject to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other European regulatory requirements, while TELUS Digital offers its existing delivery presence and regulated-industry expertise across North America and Europe.

TELUS Digital will serve as an implementation partner, introducing prospective and current enterprise clients to Parloa's AI agent platform and helping them put it into production at scale. Enterprises that choose to deploy Parloa can contract directly with the company for the platform itself and engage TELUS Digital for implementation, integration, change management, managed services and other professional services.

Parloa's AI agents handle customer interactions such as authentication, bookings, payments and order inquiries from beginning to end, and escalate to a human agent when a conversation calls for high-touch care. Parloa's own research, a study evaluating 10,000 enterprise websites and 4,000 chat interactions, found that fewer than 9% of chatbot conversations reached resolution, and only about 10% of escalation attempts actually reached a human agent. Separately, Parloa's Consumer Patience Index, a survey of 1,001 U.S. consumers conducted by independent research firm Propeller Insights, found that nearly a third of consumers would switch brands entirely just to avoid being put on hold. Parloa's approach is built on the idea that completing an interaction, rather than stalling partway through it, can turn automation into customer loyalty instead of frustration.

"The research confirms what we've all experienced ourselves — consumer expectations are high, and brand loyalty is fragile," said Chris Silver, Chief Revenue Officer, Parloa. "They need to have their issue solved, the first time, on their preferred channel and with no unnecessary delays. Legacy automation couldn't do it; Parloa's can, and with our TELUS Digital partnership, we're excited to show the innovative enterprise what's possible in agentic customer experience."

Automation in CX can be most effective when enterprises and customers trust the platform delivering it. Parloa's platform recently earned SAP's endorsed app premium certification, a distinct category within SAP's partner ecosystem reserved for solutions that meet added security, testing and performance standards. The platform runs on Azure and supports multiple AI models, including OpenAI's GPT series, giving enterprises flexibility as the technology evolves. The company, with enterprise operations across Europe and the U.S., has built six years of deployment experience serving businesses across banking and financial services, insurance, utilities, telecommunications and media, retail, logistics, travel, and healthcare and life sciences. Parloa builds its agents to meet enterprise compliance standards, including GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2, with every interaction designed to help protect personal information.

Expanding TELUS Digital's AI-powered CX solutions

As enterprises adopt agentic AI platforms across their customer service operations, TELUS Digital believes a single tool rarely covers every need and that enterprises benefit from matching the right capability to the right type of interaction.

"When contact centers get buried in high volume, repetitive interactions, we often see cost to serve climb without the customer experience improving," said Will Mayo, Global Senior Vice President of Growth, TELUS Digital. "What stands out to us about Parloa is that its agents are designed to take care of routine requests from start to finish, and hand-off to a person when a conversation gets more complex. Parloa is built to work through partners like TELUS Digital, which can act as a one-stop shop from strategy to implementation and scaled delivery. This gives our clients another way to move eligible, high volume interactions to automation while keeping people available for conversations that need their empathy and knowledge."

The Parloa partnership is the newest addition to TELUS Digital's AI capabilities for customer experience. TELUS Digital's conversational AI solutions combine voice, generative AI and agentic automation, so AI agents can handle routine requests across channels and languages and pass the conversation to a human agent, with full context, when the interaction needs a person.

To support human agents, TELUS Digital's AI-powered agent tools can analyze customer interactions to support quality and coaching, and offer real-time guidance during live conversations. TELUS Digital's proprietary Fuel iX™ Agent Assist gives agents real-time knowledge and answers, while Fuel iX Agent Trainer uses AI-generated voice and chat simulations to help new agents practice customer conversations before taking live calls. TELUS Digital can connect these solutions to clients' contact center platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) systems and backend systems. The company also offers CX consulting to identify where AI fits, along with customer service and contact center management teams to run and optimize a blend of AI and human support.

The Parloa partnership extends TELUS Digital's AI-powered CX solutions for enterprise clients in industries including telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare, supported by a global delivery footprint of 83,000+ team members across 35+ countries.

To learn more about TELUS Digital's AI-powered CX solutions, visit:

For more information on Parloa's agentic AI platform for CX, visit: parloa.com

Frequently asked questions

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX TM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage agentic AI solutions for premier customer experiences. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 500+ people across eight offices throughout the US and Europe. To experience what's possible, visit parloa.com.

Contacts:

TELUS Digital Media RelationsJackie Paduanomedia.relations@telusdigital.com

TELUS Investor RelationsOlena Lobachir@telus.com

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