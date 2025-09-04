Templafy's document agents bring AI efficiency and enterprise control to document generation

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy, the AI-powered document generation platform, today announces the launch of its document agents solution, which is now generally available to all customers following a private preview program. Document agents bring conversational and agentic AI to document workflows, enabling organizations to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand business content at speed and scale.

Built for enterprise needs, document agents offer a major enhancement to how documents are created, not only giving organizations the ability to accelerate first-draft creations, but also undertake document orchestration to generate compliant and high-quality customer-ready outputs. The intelligent AI-powered helpers are designed to streamline the entire document generation process for end users. The agents are preconfigured with the rules and workflows required to generate structured and branded content, ensuring organizations stay in control. Unlike other AI drafting tools, it integrates directly with enterprise systems, applies strict guardrails, and uses retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to compile accurate, polished materials such as proposals, presentations, and contracts.

In conjunction with the release of document agents, Templafy has introduced a conversational user experience (UX). This new design empowers end-users to create and edit documents more naturally and efficiently while maintaining compliance, brand consistency and administrative control. This delivers documents in formats designed for Microsoft Office and ensures outputs are ready for internal or client-facing use.

Christian Lund, co-founder of Templafy, says: "We're seeing first-hand the potential that AI offers enterprise document generation, but many organizations are struggling to take it from innovation to impact. Document agents enable what we are calling the last mile delivery of AI value: a smarter, faster, more intuitive route to document generation, meaning that best practice is now worst case when it comes to business content creation. It gives every employee the ability to produce accurate, high-quality documents that fit the needs of the business at speed, while ensuring the organization remains in control."

Oskar Konstantyner, CPO of Templafy, adds: "Through our private preview program we have worked closely with enterprise customers to ensure our document agents solution truly meets their needs when it comes to business content creation. This launch reflects how AI can meaningfully improve enterprise productivity, reinforcing our commitment to eliminating manual document work, freeing up employees to focus on the strategic work that drives value."

About Templafy:

Templafy is the leading AI-powered document generation platform, enabling enterprise organizations to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency and control. Accessible directly within Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, Templafy simplifies document workflows through automation and AI, including document agents, to reduce risk and boost revenue in the documents that matter most.

Founded in 2014, Templafy is a global organization with offices across Europe and the US. Trusted by industry leaders like KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they typically spend on repetitive work like proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports, so they can focus on revenue-driving tasks instead.

Join more than 4 million users worldwide who rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI.

For more information: Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761102/TEMPLAFY_Document_Agents.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761101/TEMPLAFY_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.