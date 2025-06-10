Trigo Retail Launches Computer Vision-AI Powered Loss Prevention Solution

Redefining Shrinkage Control In-Store

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigo Vision Ltd., a leading provider of computer vision AI technology, today announces the launch of its AI-driven loss prevention solution. The solution addresses the growing challenges of retail theft and inventory shrinkage, which result in estimated losses of over $130 billion annually, with shoplifting incidents up 93% compared to pre-COVID levels.

Building on its proven computer vision technology—already deployed at autonomous stores by some of the world's largest retailers, including Tesco in the UK and REWE in Germany—Trigo's latest solution offers a capex-free approach to combat retail loss.

The solution uniquely compares each scanned item with what the shopper picks up, identifying any mismatches in real time. If an item is taken but not scanned, an alert is triggered at checkout—maintaining customer privacy and a frictionless shopping experience.

Enhanced Detection That Improves the Customer Experience

While many retailers have "eyes"—CCTV cameras—Trigo's computer vision AI acts as a brain. The platform tracks shoppers as anonymised figures and identifies which items are picked up—particularly from high theft areas—then cross-references them against what's scanned at checkout, whether the items are visible or concealed.

Unlike traditional systems that focus only on checkout, Trigo addresses a key blind spot: most shoplifters conceal items in-store, long before reaching the tills. Trigo is the only solution that identifies these actions in real time, delivering instant alerts to store security—across all checkout methods, including self-checkout, manned tills, or Scan&Go—while the shopper is still on-site.

Privacy-First Approach

Designed with privacy as a top priority, Trigo's solution never uses, collects, or stores any biometric data. Most importantly, the technology is frictionless, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for honest shoppers.

Rapid Deployment Using Existing Infrastructure

Trigo's solution leverages existing CCTV infrastructure within stores, eliminating the need for significant capital investment in new hardware. Implementation is straightforward, requiring only a connection to existing Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and integration with the Point of Sale (POS) system. This enables rapid deployment, minimal disruption to operations, and delivers instant ROI.

Daniel Gabay, CEO of Trigo, commented: "Trigo's mission is to empower retailers with cutting-edge Computer Vision AI technology to address the sector's biggest challenges. With retail theft on the rise, we are proud to launch a solution that integrates easily into existing estates and delivers quick and efficient loss prevention, along with an improved experience for both retailers and customers."

About Trigo:

Trigo Retail is a world leader in Computer Vision AI technology, working with leading retailers to tackle some of the sector's most complex challenges.

Powered by proprietary technology, Trigo's platform processes over 5 million shopping activities every month with unmatched accuracy—all while maintaining a strict privacy-by-design approach. The Company's CVaaP (Computer Vision as a Product) platform offers vision-based and data-driven advanced retail solutions, such as loss prevention, retail intelligence, fully autonomous stores, and more.

For more information, please visit www.trigoretail.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696692/Trigo_Retail_AI_Loss_Prevention.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire