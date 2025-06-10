circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 08:02
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Trigo Retail Launches Computer Vision-AI Powered Loss Prevention Solution

10 giugno 2025 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Redefining Shrinkage Control In-Store

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigo Vision Ltd., a leading provider of computer vision AI technology, today announces the launch of its AI-driven loss prevention solution. The solution addresses the growing challenges of retail theft and inventory shrinkage, which result in estimated losses of over $130 billion annually, with shoplifting incidents up 93% compared to pre-COVID levels.

 

 

Building on its proven computer vision technology—already deployed at autonomous stores by some of the world's largest retailers, including Tesco in the UK and REWE in Germany—Trigo's latest solution offers a capex-free approach to combat retail loss. 

The solution uniquely compares each scanned item with what the shopper picks up, identifying any mismatches in real time. If an item is taken but not scanned, an alert is triggered at checkout—maintaining customer privacy and a frictionless shopping experience.

Enhanced Detection That Improves the Customer Experience

While many retailers have "eyes"—CCTV cameras—Trigo's computer vision AI acts as a brain. The platform tracks shoppers as anonymised figures and identifies which items are picked up—particularly from high theft areas—then cross-references them against what's scanned at checkout, whether the items are visible or concealed.

Unlike traditional systems that focus only on checkout, Trigo addresses a key blind spot: most shoplifters conceal items in-store, long before reaching the tills. Trigo is the only solution that identifies these actions in real time, delivering instant alerts to store security—across all checkout methods, including self-checkout, manned tills, or Scan&Go—while the shopper is still on-site.

Privacy-First Approach 

Designed with privacy as a top priority, Trigo's solution never uses, collects, or stores any biometric data. Most importantly, the technology is frictionless, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for honest shoppers.

Rapid Deployment Using Existing Infrastructure

Trigo's solution leverages existing CCTV infrastructure within stores, eliminating the need for significant capital investment in new hardware. Implementation is straightforward, requiring only a connection to existing Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and integration with the Point of Sale (POS) system. This enables rapid deployment, minimal disruption to operations, and delivers instant ROI.

Daniel Gabay, CEO of Trigo, commented: "Trigo's mission is to empower retailers with cutting-edge Computer Vision AI technology to address the sector's biggest challenges. With retail theft on the rise, we are proud to launch a solution that integrates easily into existing estates and delivers quick and efficient loss prevention, along with an improved experience for both retailers and customers."

About Trigo:

Trigo Retail is a world leader in Computer Vision AI technology, working with leading retailers to tackle some of the sector's most complex challenges. 

Powered by proprietary technology, Trigo's platform processes over 5 million shopping activities every month with unmatched accuracy—all while maintaining a strict privacy-by-design approach. The Company's CVaaP (Computer Vision as a Product) platform offers vision-based and data-driven advanced retail solutions, such as loss prevention, retail intelligence, fully autonomous stores, and more.

For more information, please visit www.trigoretail.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696692/Trigo_Retail_AI_Loss_Prevention.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trigo-retail-launches-computer-vision-ai-powered-loss-prevention-solution-302474287.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN91331 en US ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Attacco aereo russo su Ucraina, Polonia allerta i caccia
News to go
Volkswagen, 20mila posti di lavoro in meno entro 2030
News to go
Referendum, si vota domenica 8 e lunedì 9 giugno
News to go
Pil Italia, le stime dell'Istat: "+0,6% nel 2025, +0,8 nel 2026"
News to go
Bulgaria pronta ad adottare l'euro dal 1 gennaio 2026
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, detrazione del 50% per installazione prima casa
News to go
Ucraina, vasto attacco russo: raid con droni su Kiev
News to go
Gaza, da Usa veto su risoluzione Onu per cessate fuoco
News to go
Dl Sicurezza, Meloni: "Tuteliamo i cittadini"
Palloncini e applausi per Martina Carbonaro, i funerali della 14enne uccisa dall'ex - Video
News to go
Formaggi made in Italy, la top ten dell'economia tricolore
News to go
Dazi Usa su alluminio e acciaio in vigore da oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza