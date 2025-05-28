circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Verdagy to Supply Hydrogen to Mainspring Energy to Power Linear Generators

28 maggio 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOSS LANDING, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a leading clean hydrogen electrolysis company, has partnered with Mainspring Energy, Inc. to establish a hydrogen-powered linear generator installation in Moss Landing, California. Verdagy's Moss landing plant has been in operation for four years with more than 20,000 hours of operation with commercial cells and over 200 tons of hydrogen produced. The fully automated, 24/7 plant provides Mainspring constantly available, low-cost hydrogen as a fuel for power generation.

This collaboration establishes a ready hydrogen fuel source for Mainspring's fuel-flexible linear generators and provides Verdagy with onsite offtake for its hydrogen and electricity to support its electrolyzers operation. The two companies expect to begin operations by summer 2025.

"Verdagy and Mainspring Energy are demonstrating how we can improve energy resiliency for the electrical grid, datacenters and other applications," said Marty Neese, CEO of Verdagy. "This collaboration with Mainspring Energy is a compelling model for clean, flexible, on-site power solutions."

Building on its expertise in producing clean hydrogen at scale, Verdagy is now reducing operational costs by converting hydrogen into power and cycling it back into the facility.

"This agreement presents an excellent opportunity for Mainspring to showcase our linear generator's capabilities operating on hydrogen and for Verdagy to demonstrate its high resiliency industrial grade production operation," said Shannon Miller, Mainspring CEO and Founder. "We're pleased to partner with Verdagy to highlight the significant potential of hydrogen in power generation."

By powering Mainspring's Linear Generators with hydrogen produced on-site, the installation demonstrates how low-carbon energy can be deployed at the point of use – critical for enhancing resiliency in grid constrained and mission-critical environments. This co-located model for hydrogen consumption to generate power is crucial as grid constraints grow.

About Verdagy  Verdagy manufactures Dynamic AWE electrolyzers that provide the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) and highest asset utilization by integrating seamlessly with intermittent energy sources, and market-leading efficiencies.  Verdagy's electrolyzers are manufactured and fabricated in the U.S. Verdagy also operates a hydrogen production plant and R&D complex in Moss Landing, California where it continues to advance its cutting-edge technologies. www.verdagy.com

About MainspringMainspring Energy manufactures and delivers innovative, fuel-flexible, low-emissions onsite power solutions that rapidly add new power capacity and deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable electric power. The company began commercial shipments of its Mainspring Linear Generators in 2020 and today has hundreds of megawatts in field operations and advanced development for leading Fortune 500 companies and utilities. Learn more at mainspringenergy.com.

Media Contact Eric Anseleric@hi-topagency.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verdagy-to-supply-hydrogen-to-mainspring-energy-to-power-linear-generators-302466874.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN97326 en US Energia Energia Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Italia-Uzbekistan, Giorgia Meloni oggi a Samarcanda: videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Rafah, folla prende d’assalto centro per distribuzione aiuti
Piano industriale straordinario, la sfida della Confindustria di Orsini - Video
News to go
Mercato auto in Europa, crollano vendite Tesla
News to go
Trump: "Putin è impazzito"
News to go
Giornata delle api, l'appello Coldiretti per il miele italiano
News to go
Adesione a screening oncologici gratuiti, la classifica delle regioni
News to go
Ue, crescita al rallentatore: la Commissione taglia le stime
News to go
Dl cittadinanza, Camera approva con 137 sì: il testo è legge, cosa prevede
Napoli in festa per lo scudetto, la videonews della nostra inviata
News to go
SuperEnalotto, la fortuna bacia Desenzano del Garda
News to go
33 anni fa la strage di Capaci


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza