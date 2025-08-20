circle x black
Vital Materials Released Quantum Flux Photon Counting CT (PCCT) Full Vertical Integration Technology

20 agosto 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 15-17, the 31st China International Medical Equipment Exhibition and Scientific Conference (China-Hospeq 2025) was held in Beijing. Vital Materials officially launched the VITA Genesis, China's fully proprietary Photon Counting CT (PCCT) scanner, marking the entry of global medical imaging technology into the "Quantum Flux" sensing era and empowering Chinese innovation in precision diagnostics and treatment.

The Photon Counting Detectors (PCD), as the core technology of PCCT, differ significantly from traditional Energy Integrating Detectors (EID). Traditional CT scanners require X-ray photons to first be converted into visible light, then into electrical signals. In contrast, the PCCT detector employs semiconductor materials, where X-ray photons excite electrons, creating electron-hole pairs proportional to photon energy. Charge carriers from the pairs are separated by an electric field to generate electrical pulses. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) categorize these pulses by energy bins, enabling precise photon counting and energy resolution. This breakthrough provides crucial technical support for multi-energy spectral imaging, significantly enhancing the diagnostic value of medical imaging.

Currently, the PCCT detectors primarily utilize three materials: Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CdZnTe or CZT), Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), and Deep Silicon. CZT is emerging as a breakthrough for next-generation medical imaging technology due to its outstanding detection capabilities. The core value of VITA Genesis lies not only in adopting a detector solution based on the CZT, but more importantly in pioneering the mastery of PCCT's full vertical integration technology. This includes ultra-high purity metals purification and compounding, single crystal growth and processing, component design and development, CT system integration, and imaging algorithm development, establishing a global paradigm in the field of PCCT.

