Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:04 Renzi arriva in ritardo e ironizza: "Scusate, sul mio treno non c'era Lollobrigida"

14:00 Coppa Davis, Binaghi: "I complimenti di Malagò? Meglio tardi che mai"

13:47 Influenza 2023 guastafeste, picco a Natale

13:47 Giulia Cecchettin, nuove prove contro Filippo Turetta: rischia l'ergastolo

13:30 Strage Fidene, Campiti rinviato a giudizio: processo al via il 5 febbraio

12:56 Fedez lancia l'allarme sul gansta rap: "Attenzione che ci scappa il morto!"

12:55 La Russa: "Volevo fare ministro sport per andare contro la Juve..."

12:18 Jannik Sinner, Alessia Marcuzzi e la foto da piccola: "Un non so che di famiglia"

12:12 La baby polmonite cinese è arrivata in Francia

12:09 Covid Italia, +32% ricoveri in una settimana. "Crescita rapida e improvvisa"

11:49 Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Farò tutto quello che legge mi permette"

11:02 Ascolti tv, Lea su Rai1 vince prima serata domenica 26 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HevenDrones Unveils Groundbreaking H2D200 Series at Monaco Hydrogen Forum, Building on Success of H100 Platform

27 novembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONACO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HevenDrones, a pioneer in maximizing the potential and power of drones using hydrogen fuel, proudly introduced its latest innovation, the H2D200 Series, during the company's appearance at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum today. This new series marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize the drone industry and redefine the possibilities of hydrogen-powered flight.

 

 

Building on the success of the foundational H100 drone, which now boasts superior lift capabilities, HevenDrones has harnessed the unique flight profile of hydrogen to create two groundbreaking models: the H2D200 and the H2D250.

Hydrogen-Powered Excellence: Hydrogen, with its unmatched energy density and environmental benefits, has allowed HevenDrones to push the boundaries of drone performance. The H2D200, designed to carry payloads up to 4.5kg (10lbs), represents a significant leap in endurance and precision. With a remarkable range of up to 510 kilometers and an extended flight time of up to 4 hours, it sets a new standard for smaller payload drones, all while maintaining the ability to hover with unparalleled precision.

The H2D250, engineered for larger payloads of up to 10kg (22lbs), takes performance to the next level. It boasts an impressive range of up to 750 kilometers and an exceptional operational time of up to 8 hours without sacrificing hover capabilities. This larger payload capacity opens doors to myriad applications, making it a powerhouse for advanced logistics missions requiring multiple deliveries. 

Bentzion Levinson, CEO of HevenDrones, shared his vision during the presentation: "We are at a pivotal moment in the drone industry. The H2D200 Series represents not only a leap forward in drone technology but also a testament to our commitment to building a smarter ecosystem in the skies using the full power and potential of AI. With these hydrogen-powered drones, we are redefining the possibilities of what drones can achieve, while leveraging a clean and readily available fuel source. We are excited to bring these innovations to the world and to partner with forward-thinking organizations who share our vision."

HevenDrones' appearance at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum highlights the company's dedication to driving innovation in the field of drone technology and aligning with global efforts to promote clean and efficient energy solutions.

For more information about HevenDrones and the H2D200 Series, please visit www.hevendrones.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285440/Heven_Drones.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hevendrones-unveils-groundbreaking-h2d200-series-at-monaco-hydrogen-forum-building-on-success-of-h100-platform-301997908.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza at Monaco Hydrogen Forum at Monaco Hydrogen Monaco Hydrogen Forum today
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo
News to go
Coldiretti e lista cibi più pericolosi per salute: 8 su 10 vengono da estero
News to go
In arrivo decreto 'Cutro 2', nuove norme su accoglienza migranti minori
News to go
Italia secondo Paese europeo dove lo smog fa più danni alla salute
News to go
Grande freddo sull'Italia, ultime news sul meteo
News to go
Trasporti, sciopero 27 novembre rinviato al 15 dicembre
News to go
In arrivo le tredicesime, quest'anno valgono 40,7 miliardi
News to go
Influenza 2023, superato il milione di contagi
News to go
Filippo Turetta nel carcere di Verona, il legale: "E' disorientato"
News to go
Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "Società non può accettare stillicidio aggressioni"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Nuovo piano supera criticità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza