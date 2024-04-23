Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 19:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajikistan's Rahmon met with honour guard ahead talks with Meloni

23 aprile 2024 | 18.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

An honour guard greeted Tagikstan's president Emomalī Rahmon upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister's office in Rome, for talks with Italy's premer Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

Rome’s efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries began in 2019 with the Italy-Central Asia conference attended by representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Meloni struck a “strategic partnership” with Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev last that focused on economic development, as the country pushes to open up its economy to the world, along with other regional powers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Rahmon Meloni Palazzo Chigi Rome Italy Tajikstan
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Von der Leyen: “Dal 2020 successo di tutto ma ora siamo più forti”
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto
News to go
Bonus università private, ecco a chi spetta e come ottenerlo
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Convergenza su tutte le questioni internazionali"
Israele attacca l'Iran, lampi e boati nei cieli di Isfahan - Video
News to go
Telepass, nuove offerte dal 1° luglio 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza