Tajikistan's Rahmon met with honour guard ahead talks with Meloni

An honour guard greeted Tagikstan's president Emomalī Rahmon upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister's office in Rome, for talks with Italy's premer Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

Rome’s efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries began in 2019 with the Italy-Central Asia conference attended by representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Meloni struck a “strategic partnership” with Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev last that focused on economic development, as the country pushes to open up its economy to the world, along with other regional powers.