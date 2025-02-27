circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Assisted voluntary repatriation way to combat illegal immigration, Italy, Libya agree

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
27 febbraio 2025 | 16.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The assisted voluntary repatriation from Libya of migrants to their homelands is "an effective solution" to stemming illegal immigration, Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and Libyan counterpart Imad Trabelsi agreed on Thursday, the interior ministry said in a statement.

During talks in Rome, Piantedosi and Trabelsi said the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and refugee agency UNHCR are among crucial international partners that can help in assisted voluntary repatriations from Libya - a major transit country and launchpad for migrants trying to reach Europe by boat - according to the statement.

Libya and Italy have long been at the frontline of illegal immigration to Europe and the focus of Piantedosi and Trabelsi's talks was an exchange of views on shared strategies to fight the scourge, the statement said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Libya Italy Piantedosi Trabelsi talks assisted voluntary repatriation
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin propone "amministrazione Onu e poi elezioni"
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza